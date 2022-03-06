Canceled

A work visa mix-up has forced the cancellation of the March 9 show by The Fitzgeralds, according to the Gila Valley Arts Council.

The Canada-based musicians could not get the issue resolved in time to keep the concert date. This is the first cancellation in the arts council's 30-plus year history.

According to the council, tickets purchased online have been processed with a refund to the credit card. Contact Richards Music at 928-428-2442 if you purchased your ticket there.

If you have questions, contact Gila Valley Arts Council President Tom Green at 928-428-0081. 

