Volunteers ensure food pantries function, trash is picked up and schools districts run smoothly, but Graham and Greenlee county volunteers say they are seeing differences in who gives of their time and how.
According to the Corporation for National and Community Service’s report, “Volunteering in America,” 30.0% of Arizona residents volunteer. This ranks Arizona the 34th state in volunteer amount, with Utah being number one. The report states 25.4 percent of Arizonans participate in local groups or organizations, and 52 percent donated roughly $25 or more to charity.
This 2018 report found 32 percent of all volunteer organizations are religious in nature and the largest. According to this same report, national volunteer efforts are used most often to collect funding, or sell items for funding. The same statistic is true for Arizona volunteer fundraising.
The changing face of local volunteerism
Tom Powers, who recently retired as the Greenlee County Schools Superintendent, is on multiple volunteer boards, including Freeport McMoRan’s Community Investment Fund committee. The investment committee helps Freeport choose which organizations to fund within the local community.
Powers has seen a lot of changes in volunteerism over the years.
“There’s not nearly enough volunteers out doing stuff in our communities. Everything from pet rescues, food banks, lions clubs, schools, especially in the schools we never have enough,” said Powers. “I think people are just tied up with themselves.”
Younger would-be volunteers, such as people in their 30s come from a different type of social structure, Powers said. Things like Facebook have replaced volunteering as a way to socialize.
“Now everyone has found all the distractions,” said Powers. “That’s one of the reasons why we don’t have nearly as many volunteers.”
Paulette LeBlanc is a senior volunteer, working with the Friends of the Library and the Gila Valley Arts Council. When her family moved to Safford in 1993 they were made to feel so welcome she fell in love with Graham and Greenlee counties.
She promised herself she would give back to the community after retirement and now that she’s a volunteer, LeBlanc finds the most difficult aspect is keeping her fellow volunteers willing to contribute time and energy.
“Younger people are out there. We need to figure a way to draw them in. It’s a challenge,” said LeBlanc. “Our younger generation wants to go somewhere fast. They may relocate many times in their adult life and change careers, as well. These are the kind of people drawn to a different type of volunteerism, in my mind. They are attracted to causes, but are more willing to volunteer for the momentary thing.”
Younger volunteers need to be drawn into the moment and the event. The cause also has to really strike their interest, she said.
Older generations, specifically people born in the ‘40s and ‘50s tend to have a strong work ethic, she said. People from those generations have a more stationary lifestyle, making them strongly committed to the community they live in, LeBlanc said.
They are comfortable being in the same career throughout their adult life, and are drawn to serve in long-term commitment positions such as serving on committees and boards, she said.
“I think, generally speaking, volunteerism is alive and well, but is being redefined from long term commitments to short-term, focused events or activities,” said LeBlanc. “The work of SEACAB is a good example. It draws people to the one-day cleanup projects.”
A working mom in her mid-forties, Laura Dorrell is on three different boards including the Arizona State medical board. She also serves the Town of Clifton as a council member. For her day job she works as a manager at Gila Health Resources in Morenci.
If there is a need within the community, Dorrell said she simply volunteers to do it because it’s partially her personality type. However, she said it’s also because others aren’t able to do the work she feels needs to be done.
When it comes to the ages of the volunteers, Dorrell says she sees an equal amount of retiree volunteers and middle-aged volunteers.
“In every board that I’m in, I’ve seen a combination of the two, and working really well together, actually. I think it’s just presumed that if someone is retired, they have more time. And that’s not necessarily even the case,” said Dorrell.
Giving back
The long hours of a volunteer can be grueling, but many local volunteers say their passion to serve the community drives them.
“I do get tired but you can either sit on the sidelines or you can make a difference,” said Dorrell. “I’m a nurse and I think what drives nursing is volunteerism.”
A working grandma, Royce Hunt-Bell is on the United Way board of Graham and Greenlee counties. She is also the executive director for South Eastern Arizona Community Unique Services. SEACUS is a non-profit specializing in improving the quality of life for aging and disabled community members.
Hunt-Bell said the option to volunteer is always there, but people have to be willing to put in the effort.
“You have to be willing to give of yourself to make a difference. There is a ton of opportunity to volunteer in this community,” she said.
Thanks to her involvement with the board, she’s been able to help out in efforts to fund parks and basketball courts.
“The most rewarding aspect for me is being able to affect change in meaningful ways and moving on community issues, knowing you’re able to be a part of something that benefits the community,” said Hunt-Bell.
Cecilia “Cece” Jernigan said her daughter jokes she is fueled by Dr. Pepper soda. But the Graham and Greenlee United Way board member and Duncan Unified School District School Board member is driven by something else.
“I wanted to change the world when I was a kid. Now I can try my best to make the slice of my world better,” said Jernigan.
Business owner, father, and community volunteer Tim Linden, participates on the Sportsman’s Club board and is the chairman of South Eastern Arizona Clean and Beautiful board.
“I’m busy, but for me it’s just taking time to give back. Making a difference means going and doing something,” said Linden. “If you turn off a TV show and do something, it’s amazing what the community can do.”
Avoiding burnout
Mom and community volunteer, Amber Sumner is the food bank coordinator for the Duncan Food Bank. She also volunteers in the 4-H Club as a club leader and project leader.
“I avoid burnout by focusing on the positive impacts that my volunteer time has. Over the years, I have seen the growth that occurs in the youth I mentor in 4-H. We provide incredible opportunities and experiences for youth that impact their lives positively,” said Sumner. “We are growing leaders who are civically engaged in their communities- these are the people who will join us and take our place in the future! This makes it worth the time spent. The food bank takes up the majority of my volunteer time.”
Dorrell likes to take vacations frequently to prevent volunteering burnout. Another way to avoid burnout is to be sure to volunteer for an organization and purpose you are passionate about, she said.
Hunt-Bell said she learned from her years of volunteering is how to say ‘no’.
“When you spread yourself thin you’re not doing well in any area...It does get difficult and the thing that pushes you is knowing your work is important,” she said. “Knowing why you volunteer will help you continue doing your work.”