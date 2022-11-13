Nine years ago, Coty Denogean took his life. An annual suicide awareness walk in Morenci is aimed at preventing anyone else from doing the same.

Low clouds of colorful helium balloons bobbed at the Morenci High School football field Saturday morning, where a crowd gathered around 9 a.m. to commemorate Denogean's death for the sixth consecutive year. Most people were dressed in black long sleeved shirts and hoodies bearing semicolons, the symbol his uncle and aunt, Ron and Theresa Campbell, chose years ago as a visual reminder to pause before making a life-altering choice.

Contact Laura Jean Schneider at LauraJean@eacourier.com

Tags

Load comments