The first new babies of 2021 have arrived.
Jayda Aaliyah Pablo Garcia has the distinction of being the first baby girl born at Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center in 2021. Jayda arrived at 12:06 a.m. Jan. 1 to parents Jasmine Pablo and Jayde Garcia of Safford. She was 7 pounds, 13 oz. and 20 1/2 inches long.
Kayson Lane Holder was the first boy born in 2021. His parents are Tommy and Jaida Holder of Morenci. He arrived on Jan. 3 at 11:45 a.m. weighing in at 8 pounds, 10 oz. and was 21 1/2 inches long.