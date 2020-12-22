We asked Graham and Greenlee County elementary classes what their favorite part of the holidays is. Below are some of their unedited responses. Pick up a print edition of the Eastern Arizona Courier or The Copper Era for others.
Do you want to know what my favorite parts of the holiday’s. First, My favorite part of the holiday’s are ding stuff with my Family. Second, Like eating special food and dinking egg nog but my most favorite is opening presents with my family.
- Mesiah.m.
Do you want to know what my favorite part of the holiday’s are? I like to help my Dad work in the shop so on chistmas we can spend time together at home. - Phillip. S
Do you want to know what my favorite part of the holidays are? First spendeing time with my family. We make cookes shaped as trees little trees. - Sienna. P.
Do you want to know what my favorite part of Christmas is? This is what I like doing on Christmas. I love seeing my aunt and uncle that live in Texas because I never really get to see my aunt, uncle. I love see my aunt, uncle. They have a dog named penny. Penny is really playful and nice to kid’s. What is your favorite part of the holiday? - From - miley L.
Do you want to know my favorite part about christmas? My favorite part of christmas is spending time with my family. Because I barely see my grandma or my cousin. that’s my favorite about christmas. - Sincerely Anthony T.
Do you want to know what my favorite part of the holidays are? It is all of the color ful lights We Do through a neighborhood they have not a lot of lights but I like looking a all the lights for fun. from Markuez
Do you want to know what my favorite part of the holidays are. First my favorite dish ham, corn, tea, and carrots Sometimes fruit salad. Its pretty good but I mostly eat or drink those things on Thanksgiving and Christmas. Now you know What one of my favorite parts of the holidays are. from Kyren .T
Do you want to know one of my favorite parts of the holidays? Well, I will tell you! I like to wrap presents. Do you? Here is two reasons why I like wrapping presents. First, I like chosing the pretty paper, Second, I love to put the pretty bow on. An now you know oe of my favorite parts of the holidays. From: Khloee C.
Do you want to know what my favoite part of the holidays are? My favoite part is seeing family becuse my Dads side of the family is in York not New York so I miss them. Sincerely, Terrik. W
Do You Want to know what my favorite part of the holidays are? Well it is spending time with my famliy. Like Playing with my cosins. Opening gifts with my famaliy. Eating with my famaliy. Having a good time with my famaliy and my cosins. And thats is my favorite part of the holidays. from: Joselynn M
My favorite part of the holidays are. I love looking at lights because it’s hard to set up. Also the blow up floates. So now you something I like about the holidays. - Andrew. H
Christmas means to me is to give and to see people come together as a family. It also means I get to eat really good food! It doesn’t matter if I get nothing. The thing that matters is I get to see people happy and enjoy each other’s company as a family. I love Christmas because it’s a time where the family can get together, open gifts, and most importantly celebrate Jesus’s birthday. - Arie Lester
Do you want to know whate my favorit part of the holiday’s are? First, I love to help my mom wrap presents. Second, I like to pick the pretty paper, and putting the pretty bow on top too. lasted, I put the presents under the christmas tree. Clearly this is just one of my favorit things. From: Audrina C.
Do you want to know what my favorite part of the holidays are? First, I Love special dinner,s. Im going to tell you three reasons why I Love special dinner,s. First. I like the food My mom and grandma make. Second, I like sitting at the table with my Family. Next, our mom let,s us have dessert. Now you know all of the reasons that I Love the holidays. from: Lauren Cuenin
Do you to know what my favorite part of the holidays are? I Like Special dinner and I get to see my family, and have fun whith them. I hope you have fun in christmas 2020 2021. - Dylan F.
My favorite part of the holidays is getting to see my cousin. And I like to watch movies together. And I like to open presents together. Also I like to look at christmas lights And thats my favorite part of the holidays. - Ronald Bingham
My favorite holidays is christmas is because when we be bad we will get coal and if you are good you will get presents from santa. - Kori Johnson
My favorite part of the holiday is being able to see family and helping other by giving homeless people wreaths. Watching a movie with my mo and dad. - Rehvyn Reizenstein
Christmas even I give glass bottles to my family because they like it and I also give presents. - Robert
My favorite part is wene we do cookies and drink hot chocolate. And spending time with the people I love the most. and I like to see my cousins. it is just so fun and the holiday I am talking about is... christmas. and I like to celebrate Jesus b-day and I like the presents that is my favorite part. - Mya Dorame
First, you get to spend time with family and friends. Also, the holiday food and drinks. Last, the Chistmas tree and elves. Those are my favorite part of the holidays.
Hi my name Is Sajin I am in 3 grade and 8 years old this is what I like abotu Christmas isn’t about presets its about family.
What Christmas means to me. My family comes together and my mom smiles when my mom sees me and my sisters open our presents and listen to Christmas music and Christmas movies and laugh and have Christmas joy and thankful what I get for Christmas and I would like what I would get and it is god’s birthday. - Carlos Galaz
What Christmas means to me, My mom my dad2 my sisters my nephew my big brother my other brother my dad1 will probably be coming but Christmas is not about the presents it’s about family and friends and your grandparents the end. - Daniel Villalba
What Christmas means to me. Christmas means one important thing to me. To gather with friends and family, to see everyone’s face filled with joy. I never think Christmas is about presents. In Christmas 1 word tangled up my mind, Christ is in Christmas. Then I realized that no matter what we are still surrounded with joy. - Emma Gamez
What Christmas means to me. Christmas means a lot to me but the main thing is being with my family and open all of our presidents and drink hot hot coco and watch Christmas movies with my family. - Jazlynne Alvarado
What Christmas means to me is family and the birth of baby Jesus and that I get to see my aunt who works in the army and her fat dog Harley and that I get to sleep as long as I want and listen to my music.- Scarlett Laude
What Christmas means to me. I like to be with my family and also it is Jesus’ birthday and me and my dad watch Christmas movies with me and i drink hot coco and i like to open all my Christmas gifts with my family. - Zhy Elliott
Christmas means to give and receive presents,love,and joy. I also love to wake up and see presents under the tree. But most of all I get to see my family. - Leighla Ballard
What Christmas means to me is I get to go to my grandma’s house. And we have Christmas dinner and my whole family comes too. Then we all open presents. And finally me and my dad and my step mom go home and then I get to open more presents. - Michael Chavez
I like spending time together as a family during the holidays. Having Christmas dinner and opening presents together and getting a tree and decorating it and making cookies. - Leah B.
My favorite part of holidays is opening gifts and playing with new toys. - Levi C.
I think Christmas is fun. - Bradley D.
My favorite part of the holidays is when I get together with my brothers and sisters. - Khloe H.
My favorite part of the holiday is seeing the look on peoples face. - Allie H.
My favorite part of the holiday is opening presents under the Christmas tree and drinking hot coco. - Ashlyn J.
Christmas and Thanksgiving are my favorite holidays and I love snow. It’s so much fun to play in and I love the food and I love to spend time with family - Keygyn K
My favorite part of Christmas is being with family. - Vance L
My favorite part of the holiday is celebrating Jesus and when he is born. - Paige L
My favorite part of the holidays is eating with my family and opening presents with my cousins and family and friends. - Sophia O.
My favorite part of the holidays is thinking about Christ’s birth. - Ian P
My favorite part of the holidays is decorating cookies with my family and decorating the tree. - Analise R
My favorite part of Christmas is the lights and family and presents. - Cyrus B