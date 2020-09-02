“Signs, signs, everywhere a sign
Blockin’ out the scenery, breakin’ my mind
Do this, don’t do that, can’t you read the sign?” — “Sign”, The Five Man Electrical Band, 1971
I’ll confess, these lock downs, semi-lock downs, partial-lock downs, sometimes-lock downs, might lock down; openings, reopening’s, semi-reopening’s, partial-reopening’s, sometimes-reopening’s, might reopen COVID-19 strategies are just about to send me to the state hospital for the permanently confused.
That is, if the curve has been flattened and if the state hospital for the permanently confused is actually open for business.
Everywhere I go I see signs warning me to put on a face mask, follow the arrows, stand behind the lines, stay six feet apart, wash my hands every few minutes, don’t drink water from a public fountain, don’t carpool to work (for those still working away from home), don’t visit a gym, sit in every other booth when dining or wait outside on the curb, don’t shake hands — which is hard to do when six feet apart — and follow the mandates of the political and health care experts providing this inspired guidance.
And do it today, because the rules may change tomorrow.
No wonder marijuana dispensaries and booze distributors have been declared “essential businesses.” Without some kind of mind-numbing substance available to partially sedate us from all this cacophony, even more folks would be rioting in the streets. As a result of the continuing commotion, my emotional and physical well-being is as jittery as a long-tailed cat in a room full of rocking chairs. Some days I feel pretty good about the way things are going, other days I’d rather not listen to why President Trump should be impeached again for this or that or something.
Actually, I’m not certain President Trump is familiar with the Gila Valley or the suffocating summer temperatures we’ve been experiencing lately. Just when I was getting used to spraying on quarts of Copper Tone w/SPF-275 and desperately trying to adjust to the dangers of rising sea levels and dolphins frolicking in the Gila River, along comes another calamity — COVID-19. A coronavirus, technically known as SARS-CoV-2, believed to have originated in a meat market, science laboratory or Nike shoe factory in downtown Wuhan, China. But don’t worry — China also makes and sells the face masks we’re supposed to wear to help prevent the spread of the disease. An ingenious marketing ploy.
Some scientists don’t refer to the contagion as a COVID virus, but simply call it Wuhan. Which, sounds more like the quacking emitted from a small cypress wood bird caller made by Louisiana’s Robertson family on Duck Dynasty.
Not surprising, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D), is now calling the disease “The Trump virus.” Poor Nancy, so close to the throne of power, but so far from reality.
Meanwhile, Joe Biden insists “The Republicans have no clue the Woo-Hoo Flu was caused by a toilet paper shortage in the Redwood forests of the Great Basin in central Kansas. If elected your next president, I promise we’ll immediately begin fracking those reserves and start pumping freshly harvested, environmentally friendly toilet paper to every household in South America. Uh, I mean South Carolina. Or, is it South Beach?”
In out-of-this-world-news, who ever imagined “Starman,” Elon Musk’s intergalactic Tesla space traveler, was a registered voter and recently indicated he would be mailing his ballot to Earth as soon as he locates a USPS mail box. He says he passed one about seven billion miles ago, but a sticky-note indicated it was out of service by order of the president.
On the bright side, his electric Tesla roadster is getting unbelievable mileage, averaging over three trips between Mars and the North Star before recharging.
If only Safford had a Christopher Columbus statue I could vent my frustrations on. Even though he hasn’t been around for over 500 years, everyone knows our collapsing society is a direct result of his Caribbean rum-run to Jamaica in search of the mysterious “Kill Devil Brew” for the Queen of Spain.
He never found it, but he did locate a local liquor vendor selling several varieties of the sugarcane product, including Bacardi 151 — a combustible beverage resembling gasoline.