Would you like to pet an alligator? No!
Well, kiddos from Duncan not only would, they did!
Last week, the Duncan Library, as part of its Summer Reading program, threw open the doors to the Duncan Elementary gymnasium and welcomed Wildman Phil and a mini menagerie.
In a program that was as much a comedy routine as it was a science and wildlife educational program, Phil brought in six plastic tubs full of critters and one larger tub with lockable latches.
Starting out small the Wildman introduced the 100-plus kids and parents to the Bird Eating Spider. The South American tarantula doesn’t really eat birds but was mis-named when first discovered.
Wildman Phil, who is actually named Phillip Rackoci, (and Wildman was not misnamed) moved from insects to reptiles.
As Phil introduced one of the lizards he said, “This lizard sounds like it should be playing baseball. ‘Now batting is short-stop Chuck Walla.' Chuckwalla sounds more like a baseball player than a lizard."
Next the Wildman pulled out a Gila monster and explained that the Gila monster was really no monster at all, just timid and trying to protect itself.
“If you ever get scared by a Gila monster and are running away, don’t shove your brother between you and the Gila monster. Don’t do that, because everybody knows that is what sisters are for.”
Not all of the animals Wildman brought to Duncan were frightening. He showed the cute side of things with a hedgehog.
Following the “cute part of the show,” Phil pulled a dripping-wet turtle from another plastic tub.
While describing the turtle, he said it looked like a "pancake" and the turtle reached out its long neck and snatched Phil’s hat from his head.
After scolding the turtle for its behavior in front of others, he returned it to its tub and pulled out and African Box Tortoise.
“This one is a youngster, but he could live for 150 years.”
The Wildman then tied a King Snake in to a knot, only to have it untie itself several times.
A Corn snake was turned into a bracelet, which became handcuffs and the willing volunteer was pulled across the gym floor with snake wrapped tightly around her hands.
Phil then went to the final tub, the one with the latches, and after checking to see if the occupant was awake, the Wildman produced a true show stopper, an alligator, as kids and parents gasped.
With Gator’s mouth taped shut, Phil led him toward the crowd of kiddos on the floor and asked if anyone wanted to touch the large reptile.
The shock had worn off and soon Phil and the Gator were swarmed by youngsters wanting to pet Gator. Even a few of the parents mustered up enough gumption to come and have a touch.
One parent was over heard to say, “I really didn’t want to touch it, but how many chances are you ever going to get to touch an alligator?"
Duncan librarian Ashlee Germaine was happy with the show and the turnout.
“There were more than normally come to the library!” she said.
Well, then you don’t have an alligator at the library every day.