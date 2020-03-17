The Morenci Wildcat baseball varsity used the positive momentum from a 3-0 tournament performance in Florence the first weekend in March to help cruise past their first league foe, Willcox, by a 6-0 count March 10.
Maddox Martinez held Willcox hitless early while he combined with his offensive teammates to grab a 6-0 lead through 3.5 innings. Head coach Chris Aguallo then made the bold move to pull Maddox and let reliever Zach Waltrip finish the final four and pick up the win.
“Taking Maddox out after three innings (and just 45 pitches), I knew we could get to Zach and Zach would do his job and hold them down,” Aguallo said.
Maddox had a key two-run double to push the cushion to six runs while Waltrip also reached base three times and scored each time.
“Basically, they scored two runs on one big hit,” Willcox head coach Adrian Fuentes said. “The rest of their runs were errors on us (and allowing them to steal too many bases), so we beat ourselves.”
Shortstop David Peterson was 1-3 and greeted Waltrip with a lead-off double in the fourth. But Waltrip snuffed any potential rally and combined with Maddox for a two-hitter while whiffing eight Cowboys.
Freshmen outfield sensations Ayden Fuentes and Christian Pando combined to go 0-7 while junior leadoff hitter Ote Allsup was 0-3 for Willcox.
“We fought, but we need our younger guys to step back up,” Coach Fuentes said. “They did earlier this season and we need them to step up again now, not at the end of the season.”
Morenci reached Cowboy starter Derek Terry for six runs on just six hits, plus four walks and three Cowboy errors while stealing five bases in the two-run first inning.
“Credit, also, to all our bench players and everybody who came in and contributed to the win,” Aguallo said. “We have two more games this week and we wanted to keep Maddox in our back pocket.”
Morenci’s next action will be Friday at Bisbee (1-1) and next Tuesday at home versus Thatcher.