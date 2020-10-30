Agree or not, at least Democrats are consistent -- President Trump has gotta go -- one way or another.
This has pretty much been their theme since before he was elected. Still is.
Readers may recall he was originally compared to Hitler, especially after the Electoral College declared Trump the winner of the 2016 election. Hollywood liberals had a collective aneurysm, many promised to leave the country. Entertainer Madonna said she "thought about blowing up the White House."
It was progressive insanity on 'roids.
Then, Trump was accused of using Russian assistance in rigging the election. An investigation by the FBI and a special commission followed only to conclude no actual evidence could be found to substantiate the allegations.
After that two-year fiasco, Dems said Trump threatened to withhold foreign aid to the Ukranian government unless they investigated Joe Biden's son's membership on the board of directors of a Ukranian natural gas company.
The gas company is alleged to have been exceptionally corrupt and Hunter Biden was being paid very well for his participation on the company's board of directors, even though he had no working experience or knowledge of the natural gas business. His primary purpose, it seemed, was as a conduit between the company and Joe Biden, then vice president of the United States.
Nevertheless, Democrats initiated another examination of the president. After two months, the Democratically controlled House of Representatives voted to impeach, in spite of no verifiable proof or witness testimony the president committed a crime.
The Senate, however, did not sustain the House's accusations and Trump was exonerated. As a result, Trump's intended impeachment failed, and the whole thing was a waste of time and money.
About this same time the coronavirus hit. At first, people were not sure what it was, thinking it was part of the annual flu season, as its symptoms were very similar. Within a few weeks, the disease had spread globally, infecting millions and causing thousands of deaths. World economies began to suffer, including the United States'.
As the pandemic lingered, President Trump was blamed by Democrats for not doing enough to ease the pain. In reality, his response, especially in the hard-hit metro areas of the Northeast, was commendable. Without the President's aid and assistance of personnel and supplies to hospitals and other healthcare facilities, the carnage would have been much worse.
As if COVID-19 -- the virus was now being called -- wasn't bad enough, large cities began experiencing devastating riots, ostensibly a result of a Minneapolis, Minn. resident being killed by a sadistic cop. Building were burned and looted; businesses destroyed; monuments toppled and hundreds wounded. Police departments were often overwhelmed. Aftershocks of the riots continue.
According to Dems, Trump is even trying to wreck the Post Office. To avoid mass mail-in voting -- an obvious potentially fraud-ridden attempt to swing an election -- the president has been accused -- figuratively -- of stealing USPS mailboxes to prevent Democratic mail-in participation.
The President has had a lot on his plate these past three and a-half years, including Democrat's never-ending howling he can't do anything right. Their latest tirade is focused on the assumption if Trump is not reelected in November, he will refuse to leave office in January when a new president takes over. Comparisons to Hitler/Mussolini are again reverberating in the mainstream media. Which only shows these educated hollow heads have no clue who the two dictators were or what they did.
MSNBC commentator Donny Deutsch remarked on the "Morning Joe" program, Sep. 23, 2020, "And we're here and what is the difference between Adolph Hitler and Donald Trump? I'm not saying there is a Holocaust but when you look at the tactics, that is where we are right now" he declared.
If I recall, there's only been one president who did not have the courtesy to relinquish the office after one or two terms. Democrat Franklin D. Roosevelt was elected four times, eventually dying in office. Donald Trump hasn't even completed his first term.
Chill, Democrats, it's really not the end of the world and Hitler hasn't risen from the dead, regardless of what CNN reports. If you look a little closer, you'll see Trump isn't dressed in a brown shirt or sporting a small moustache -- or imprisoning political opponents. Nor are his fans goose-stepping around at rallies, saluting with a raised arm and shouting "Heil, Trump!"
Plus, I'm not sure he speaks German, but his wife may -- along with a few other languages.
Mike Bibb lives in Safford.