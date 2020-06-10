The lightning-caused Bringham Fire north of Morenci has grown to 1,200 acres thanks to high winds.
According to the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest Service, the Bringham fire, located 22 miles north of Morenci, has been pushed west and remains at zero containment.
Firefighters are working to protect the Rose Peak lookout fire-tower and various private properties in the vicinity of the fire. Fire crews have also started to work on potential burnout operations near Highway 191 for future fire containment.
The closure of US 191 will last for seven days to through traffic in the area north of Morenci and south of Hannagan Meadow because of the fire. As of Tuesday night, three hotshot firefighter crews are assigned to the fire as well as four fire engines and three helicopters crews.