Workshops will solicit community input in creation of a Morenci Almanac
COURTESY PHOTO

A Virginia academic and a Philadelphia-based photographer are seeking help from residents of the Morenci-Clifton area to create a document that conveys the past, present and possible futures of the region.

Emily Wettstein, an assistant professor of landscape architecture from the University of Virginia, and Sam Oberter, a professional landscape and architecture photographer, will be holding a pair of community workshops Thursday and Saturday at the Art Depot at the Clifton Train Station, 100 N. Coronado Blvd.

A page from the 1920 Miner’s Safety and Health Almanac, published by the U.S. Department of Interior’s Bureau of Mines.

