Workshops will solicit community input in creation of a Morenci Almanac

A Virginia academic and a Philadelphia-based photographer are seeking help from residents of the Morenci-Clifton area to create a document that conveys the past, present and possible futures of the region.
Emily Wettstein, an assistant professor of landscape architecture from the University of Virginia, and Sam Oberter, a professional landscape and architecture photographer, will be holding a pair of community workshops Thursday and Saturday at the Art Depot at the Clifton Train Station, 100 N. Coronado Blvd.
Wettstein said these “Community Narrative Workshops” encourage storytelling, oral histories, participant-led walks and photographic studies. She said she and Oberter also hope to meet with local historians, community leaders, multi-generational households and mine workers.
This collaborative work is the start of a longer-term project whose goal is to create a new community resource: a Morenci Almanac.
“Returning home, we will draft a series of visualizations and speculative timelines to be workshopped with the community during the next visit,” Wettstein said, explaining the workflow. “We will return to Morenci in the winter of 2022-23 to continue working with people and holding a multi-day ‘Community Visualization Workshop,’ utilizing the drawings, photographs and timelines developed over the summer as a tool to further facilitate community engagement.”
Subsequently, in the spring and summer of 2023, Wettstein and Oberter will incorporate the feedback from the workshop, as well as information collected from further research and interviews, to advance their work to the creation of the New Miner’s Almanac of Morenci.
Wettstein said the almanac format is unique in that it “collapses time and synthesizes past, present and future speculation into a single document.”
Through the workshops, the project leaders will develop visualizations using mappings, collages and design drawings that uncover the different time cycles in which Morenci operates; illustrate speculative designs for the future of Morenci, based on residents’ imaginings; and create a series of mappings that explore how the community’s history is grounded in the landscape.
Wettstein said Oberter has been visiting Morenci for about five years and was captivated by the landscape and inspired by the friendships he built there. She said this summer’s trip is being funded by a $5,000 research grant through the University of Virginia. The partners are still seeking funding for the remainder of the project.
“We are particularly interested in Morenci, as one of the oldest and most expansive copper mines in the United States, one of the country’s two remaining company towns, and a place with a rich and pivotal history,” Wettstein said. “We are looking at how the landscape itself, natural and constructed, has shaped Morenci and the way that these histories remain deeply embedded in the landscape and those who live within it.”
She said the Morenci Almanac is also a nod to the Miner’s Safety and Health Almanacs published by the U.S. Department of Interior’s Bureau of Mines in 1919 and 1920.
Those particular guides included a calendar and information on diseases that may affect miners and their families. They also included some more common causes of accidents in mines and showed how miners could lessen the risks of their work.
Among the chestnuts of wisdom found in the 1920 edition: “Take good care of your lungs; they are useful.”
Wettstein said the last stage of the project is to return the work to the people of Morenci in the summer of 2023, when she and Oberter will return to install an exhibition, distribute free printed almanacs throughout the town and hold a concluding “Community Reflection Workshop” with their collaborators.
“The project keeps being shaped by what we learn in Morenci-Clifton,” she said, “as we’re inspired by people’s stories and anecdotes, and the relationships that we build.”
Thursday’s workshop will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m., and Saturday’s is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A meal will be provided, and an English-Spanish translator will be present.
Wettstein said she and Oberter would be available to talk further from 1 to 8 p.m. after Saturday’s event.