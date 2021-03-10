January 26, 2020
Arizona Department of Health Services announced the first case of COVID-19 in Arizona, a 20-year-old Arizona State University student who had traveled to Wuhan, China. He was the fifth documented case in the U.S.
March 11, 2020
The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic.
The Pima Unified School District announced school would be closed March 12 because a staff member may have been exposed to an unknown illness.
March 13, 2020
The Graham County Health Department announced the Pima Unified School District employee has tested positive for COVID-19. The decision is made to at-home quarantine the 166 children she came into contact with over two days. Students who exhibit symptoms of the illness are instructed to be tested by Graham health care workers on March 16, March 17 and March 20.
Eastern Arizona College announced the National Junior College Athletic Association has canceled all sports events until April 3.
The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry suspended all visits to Arizona prison complexes for at least 30 days.
March 15, 2020
Gov. Ducey and Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman announced all Arizona schools will remain closed through March 27.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that no gatherings of 50 people or more take place for the next eight weeks to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center announced it was limiting visitors to one essential visitor per patient. No other visitors were permitted to remain in the hospital lobbies or other public areas in the hospital.
March 16, 2020
The City of Safford and towns of Pima and Thatcher announced they'd closed city offices.
March 19, 2020
Gov. Doug Ducey agreed to activate the National Guard, halt all elective surgeries and closed all bars, gyms and movie theaters in any county where there were confirmed cases of COVID-19.
March 20, 2020
Governor Doug Ducey and Superintendent Kathy Hoffman announced a two-week extension of school closures through Friday, April 10, 2020.
Eastern Arizona College cancelled its spring commencement.
March 21, 2020
The Graham County Health Department recommended restaurants stop serving meals in their dining rooms as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. It also encouraged curbside pick-up and drive-thru services.
March 24, 2020
Evictions were put on hold by Gov. Ducey.
The CDC reported 44,183 cases in the U.S, 544 deaths.
March 28, 2020
According to Arizona Department of Health Services, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona had jumped to 773.
Graham County remained at two cases. Greenlee remained at zero.
The number of people who had died from COVID-19 in Arizona was 15.
The CDC reported 103,321 cases in the U.S. The number of confirmed U.S. deaths from COVID-19 increased to 1,668 deaths.
March 30, 2020
State confirmed 1,157 COVID-19 cases in Arizona; 20 had died. The number of positive cases in Graham was two. Greenlee County had one.
Gov. Ducey cancelled school for the rest of the school year. He issued a stay-at-home order through April 30.