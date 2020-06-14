January 26
Arizona Department of Health Services announces the first case of COVID-19 in Arizona, a 20-year-old Arizona State University student who had traveled to Wuhan, China. He was the fifth documented case in the U.S.
March 9
The Arizona Department of Health Services announced the first Pima County coronavirus case, bringing to five the number of people in the state who have either tested positive or presumptively positive for the disease caused by the coronavirus.
March 11
- The World Health Organization declares COVID-19 a pandemic.
- The NCAA announces there would be no fans for the March Madness basketball tournament.
- The Pima Unified School District announces school will be closed March 12 because a staff member may have been exposed to an unknown illness.
March 12
- State officials raises the statewide total to nine patients, including five members of one Pinal County household.
- Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey declares a public health emergency to give state officials more leeway and tools to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.
- The NCAA cancels the March Madness basketball tournament.
- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints suspends public gatherings of church members worldwide “until further notice.”
March 13
- The Graham County Health Department announces the Pima Unified School District employee has tested positive for the coronavirus. The decision is made to at-home quarantine the 166 children she came into contact with over two days. Students who exhibit symptoms of the illness are instructed to be tested by Graham health care workers on March 16, March 17 and March 20.
- Eastern Arizona College announces the National Junior College Athletic Association has canceled all sports events until April 3.
- The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry announces it has suspended all visits to Arizona prison complexes for at least 30 days.
March 15
- Gov. Ducey and Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman announce all Arizona schools will remain closed through March 27.
- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that no gatherings of 50 people or more take place for the next eight weeks to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
- Peace Corps suspends all operations worldwide and announces evacuation of volunteers.
- Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center announces it is limiting visitors to one essential visitor per patient. No other visitors will be permitted to remain in the hospital lobbies or other public areas in the hospital.
March 16
- The Safford City Graham County Library announces it has closed.
- The Arizona Department of Health Services announces the total number of COVID-19 cases in Arizona now stands at 18.
- The Town of Pima announces they have closed town hall to walk-in customers and it has also closed the library.
- Eastern Arizona College announces it is extending its spring break through March 27 and events or large-group gatherings of 50 or more people will be cancelled through the end of the semester. This includes large concerts, theater productions (including Children’s Theater), and all intercollegiate athletic events. Comic-Con has been postponed.
- The Town of Thatcher closes its lobby to in-person customer payments and customer services.
- The Diocese of Tucson announces all parish-based public gatherings are either cancelled or suspended until April 6. Weddings will be restricted to 10 persons, and if Mass is celebrated only the bride and groom, if Catholic, will receive Holy Communion. Funeral Masses will be restricted to 10 persons and the congregation won’t receive Holy Communion.
March 19
Gov. Doug Ducey agrees to activate the National Guard, halt all elective surgeries and close all bars, gyms and movie theaters in any county where there have been confirmed cases of COVID-19.
March 20
- Governor Doug Ducey and Superintendent Kathy Hoffman announces a two-week extension of school closures through Friday, April 10, 2020.
- Cochise County confirms its first case of COVID-19.
- Eastern Arizona College cancels its spring commencement.
March 21
- The Graham County Health Department recommends restaurants stop serving meals in their dining rooms as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. It also encourages curbside pick-up and drive-thru services.
- Clifton Public Library announces it is closed through March 27.
- Graham County Jail limits visitors.
- According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona is up to 27. The number of positive cases in Graham County remains at one. Greenlee and Cochise have zero cases.
- The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry suspends contact and non-contact legal and non-legal visitation of inmates throughout the prison system, although they have no confirmed cases yet.
- Graham County resident becomes second COVID-19 victim.
- The U.S. Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service announced the federal income tax filing due date is automatically extended from April 15 to July 15.
March 22
The Arizona Department of Health Services announced Sunday a second person has died due to COVID-19 in Arizona. He was a man in his 70s with underlying health conditions.
March 24
- Evictions put on hold by Gov. Ducey.
- The CDC reports 44,183 cases in the U.S, 544 deaths.
March 26
Gov. Doug Ducey ordered Arizona hospitals to come up with plans to increase bed capacity by 50 percent within the next month.
March 27
A third case of COVID-19 is confirmed in Cochise County.
March 28
- According to Arizona Department of Health Services, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona has jumped to 773 from 665.
- Graham County and Cochise County remain at two cases. Greenlee remains at zero.
- The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is 15.
- The CDC reports 103,321 cases in the U.S. The number of confirmed U.S. deaths from COVID-19 increased to 1,668 deaths.
March 29
Cochise County records fourth COVID-19 case.
March 30
- State confirms 1,157 COVID-19 cases in Arizona; 20 have died. The number of positive cases in Graham is two. Greenlee County has one and Cochise has four.
- Gov. Ducey cancels school for the rest of the school year. He issues a stay-at-home order through April 30.
April 5
- The number of COVID-19 cases in Arizona is up to 2,269. The number of positive cases in Graham remains at two. Greenlee County still has one and Cochise now has eight. The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is 64.
- According to the CDC, there were 304,826 cases in the U.S. and 7,616 deaths.
April 8
- According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona is up to 2,726 case. The number of positive cases in Graham remains at two. Greenlee County still has one and Cochise now has nine. The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is 80.
- Two inmates become first two in state prison system to test positive.
April 11
The number of COVID-19 cases in Graham and Greenlee counties remain at two and one, respectively.
April 12
- The number of COVID-19 cases in Arizona is 3,539. The number of positive cases in Graham and Greenlee counties remains at two and Cochise jumped to 15. The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is 115.
- According to the CDC, there were 492,416 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. It also reports 18,559 deaths.
April 19
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona is 4,929. The number of known people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is 184.
April 22
- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona is 5,459. Graham and Greenlee counties have two apiece. The number of cases diagnosed in Cochise County is 31. The number of known people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is 229.
- According to the CDC, there are 776,093 COVID-19 cases nationwide and 41,758 people have died of the virus.
April 25
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona is 6,280. The number of positive cases in Graham County is six. The number in Greenlee County is two. Cochise County has recorded 36 cases.
April 28
- The Graham County Health Department announces the number of active COVID-19 cases is now up to 13. According to the state, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona is 6,948. The number in Greenlee County is two. Cochise County has recorded 37 cases.
- According to the CDC there are 957,875 COVID-19 cases and 53,922 deaths.
April 29
Gov. Ducey extends stay-at-home order until May 15.
May 2
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona is 8,364. Graham County has 18 cases, according to county officials. The number in Greenlee County is two. Cochise County has recorded 39 cases.
May 4
- COVID-19 cases in Arizona stand at 8,919. Three hundred sixty-two have died.
- There are 1,152,372 cases nationwide and 67,456 have died.
May 6
- The number of positive cases diagnosed overall in Graham County is 20. Greenlee County reports two cases and Cochise County 40.
- The CDC reports 1,171,510 cases and 68,279 dead.
May 11
- Arizona restaurants open back up.
- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona is 11,736. The number of positive cases diagnosed overall in Graham County is 20. The number in Greenlee County is two. Cochise County has recorded 43 cases.
- The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is 562. The CDC reports 1,324,488 cases and the death toll stands at 79,756.
May 20
- Arizona has confirmed 14,897 COVID-19 cases. Graham County has 20 cases, Greenlee County three. According to the Cochise County Health Department, the county has recorded 51 cases.
- The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is 747. The CDC reports 1,504,830 cases and 90,340 dead.
May 25
COVID-19 claims its first Graham County victim. According to the Graham County Health Department, a person in their 70s with an underlying health condition has died.
May 27
The Greenlee County Health Department announces its fourth COVID-19 case.
May 28
Graham County loses another resident who had COVID-19. According to the Graham County Health Department, a person in their 90s with underlying health conditions and COVID-19 died. The department also announces the county is up to 27 reported cases.
May 29
Greenlee County COVID-19 cases up to five; national death toll nearing 102,000.
May 30
- The Graham County Health Department reports the single biggest leap in COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. The county learned of five new cases, bringing to nine the total number of cases diagnosed that week and 33 the total number since the pandemic started.
- Arizona's unemployment rate hits 17 percent.
May 31
The Greenlee County Health Department reports its first COVID-19 related death and its sixth confirmed case of the virus.
June 1
- Thirty-two people from Graham County, six from Greenlee County and 76 from Cochise County have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Statewide that number is 20,123.
- Nationally, the total number of cases is 1,761,503 and 103,700 deaths.
June 2
- Graham County has now documented 37 cases of COVID-19, Cochise County is up to 89 and Greenlee County reports eight cases. The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic now stands at 21,250 and the number of deaths 941.
- The Centers for Disease Control reports the total number of documented cases was at 1,787,680. The agency also reports 104,396 deaths.
June 4
The state reports 22,753 COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed since the start of the pandemic and 996 people have died.
June 11
- Graham County records 48 COVID-19 cases. Statewide there are 31,264 cases and 1,127 deaths.
- Greenlee County reports 11 COVID-19 cases. Cochise County reports 171 residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. According to county officials, five have died.
- The CDC reports 1,973,797 cases and 112,133 deaths.
June 12
The Arizona Department of Health Services reports the state has confirmed 32,918 cases of COVID-19, with 48 in Graham County, 11 in Greenlee County and 178 in Cochise County.