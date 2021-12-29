In an age when political conspiracy theories, secret agendas and distrust of the government seem to prevail, allowing “dark money” to continue influencing our election system is nonsensical.
In December, the Arizona Free News website published an article detailing a contribution of more than $5 million from a political action committee that received most of its money from Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of the social media platform Facebook. The funds were distributed to political campaigns supporting controversial election methods.
“Dark money” earns its name by concealing the identity of the contributor to a political action committee. Acting on behalf of that contributor, the PAC can donate limitless amounts of campaign cash to the candidate or cause of its choosing.
This is done without the knowledge of the voting public. Keeping the identity of campaign contributors anonymous denies voters the knowledge of which organizations have a vested interest in the outcome of an election.
A provision of Arizona election law allows contributors to make their donations to “social welfare” political action committees, which are not required to report the original source of the money received.
The list of past and current Arizona legislators who have benefited from “dark money” is long and the amount of money received by supported candidates is in the tens of millions. In his two campaigns for the state’s top executive office, Gov. Ducey has accepted more than $9 million with much of that money contributed by out-of-state organizations.
These funds effectively neutralize the voice of constituents by influencing our legislators to vote not on the merits of an issue, but by whomever has the most money to buy elections or pressure legislators.
In this specific case, it was the founder of Facebook. Zuckerberg’s money was doled out to eight counties across Arizona — excluding Cochise County — all of which turned out more votes for President Joe Biden over incumbent candidate Donald Trump.
Assuring the absence of transparency in campaign financing by allowing anonymous donors to influence which candidates can afford to get their messages out and buy more television advertising is not the way to restore voter confidence in our election process.
If Arizona legislators who were hell-bent on finding fraud in the 2020 election are sincere in their quest to restore that confidence — which was the stated reason for the Senate-led audit — then following through on that effort should include increasing election transparency by eliminating “dark money.”
They won’t and the primary reason is the money they receive as candidates.
In state and legislative races, outside spending totaled $27.3 million in 2014. Of that total, at least 46% came from groups that didn’t have to disclose their donors.
We’re disappointed that Mark Zuckerberg and his money went down the “dark money” path and sought to influence Arizona election methods. Unfortunately, that practice is rampant in state politics and the consequences are being born by constituents who lose their voice to those with the money to influence the outcome of legislation and elections.
This originally appeared in the Sierra Vista Herald, a sister paper of the Eastern Arizona Courier.