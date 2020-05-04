On Apr. 28 in the Graham County Superior Court, a man was sentenced to 14 years in prison on drug charges.

In a Sept. 2019 jury trial, Eric Lopez was convicted of possession of a dangerous drug for sale, possession of a dangerous drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. The charges stemmed from a Mar. 2018 traffic stop where Safford Police found meth and drug paraphernalia in Lopez's car, according to a Graham County Attorney's Office press release.

Graham County Judge Pro Tem Travis Ragland handed down Lopez's 14-year sentence, which will be served in the Arizona Department of Corrections. Chief Deputy Attorney L. Scott Bennett prosecuted the case, and local attorney Dennis McCarthy defended Lopez.

