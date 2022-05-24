Eastern Arizona College had several athletes who received postseason recognition. These are just a few that made All Region and All Conference teams in spring sports.
Baseball
Alan Aquero was named 2nd Team All-ACCAC and 2nd Team All-Region I. The sophomore right-hander was 5-5 this spring with a 2.47 ERA which was fourth in the ACCAC.
“Alan posted an ACCAC top five earned run average of 2.47 and was the Monsters number one starter,” said athletic director Jim Bagnall. “His record was 5-5 and in his 12 starts on the season he put the baseball team in a position to win every game.”
Bagnall also commented on Aquero’s academics and future.
“Most importantly, he graduated from Eastern Arizona College with an AA in general studies,” he said. “New Mexico State University is a good fit for him as it is a good school and has a good baseball program, and it’s less than an hour away from his hometown of El Paso, Texas.”
Freshman Khalil Walker was named 1st Team All-ACCAC and 2nd Team All-Region I. He was also nominated for the Rawlings Gold Glove Award as an outfielder.
Walker batted .423 overall and .440 in ACCAC play which ranked second in the league.
Softball
Savanna Clausen was named 1st team All-ACCAC, 1st Team All-Region 1, and was Eastern Arizona College’s female athlete of the year.
Bagnall gave this assessment of the freshman slugger.
“Savannah hit .487 (10th in the ACCAC) and led the team with 18 home runs (11th in the ACCAC) and 65 RBIs (11th in the ACCAC),” he said. “She is a nominee for NJCAA All American. She played a solid shortstop all year. Savannah is expected to provide leadership and maturity next year and should continue her success statistically.”
Christa Zagala, 2nd team All-ACCAC
Nohealani Akana, 3rd Team All-ACCAC
Solymar Navarro, 2nd Team All-ACCAC, 1st Team All-Region 1
Tennis
Sierra Csibi, 1st Team All-Region 1
Alexia Csibi, 1st Team All-Region 1
Laura Coulome, Maddie Palmer 1st Team All—Region 1