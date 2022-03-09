The Eastern Arizona College women’s basketball team set social media on fire earlier this week after they declined to stand for the national anthem at a game in Yuma.
The school responded on social media in a short post.
Below is that original post and comments posted to Facebook in response. Some of the posts are edited for brevity but otherwise appear as they were posted.
EASTERN ARIZONA COLLEGE (March 5): Many have expressed concern regarding members of Eastern Arizona College’s Women’s Basketball team remaining seated during the national anthem in front of a small crowd in Yuma. Their decision does not reflect EAC’s feelings or values, and the honor we give to the truly brave men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. EAC honors the symbols of the United States, including the flag and the national anthem. These symbols represent the sacred documents that spell out the freedoms we so richly enjoy. We encourage all EAC student athletes to stand for the national anthem, but also recognize their First Amendment right of free expression. We look forward to a robust dialogue in the coming days to discuss the team’s perspectives and the College’s steps moving forward.
Scott Overstreet: It’s an interesting choice of words. The team was in front of a “small” crowd. If it were a “large” crowd would they have stood?
Does First Amendment rights include swearing at the refs or the other team? If a player did this they would probably get ejected and possibly suspended by EAC for not representing the feelings and values of EAC, disrespecting the college’s values.
How is disrespecting the flag, the country and those who have served and are serving any different? It’s all disrespecting the feelings and values of the college these players represent.
Shanna Moore: Scott Overstreet Agreed! Plus, they are representing EAC! If you choose to make a personal stand fine, but don’t do it on the coattails of your college stage!!
Jason Floyd: The EAC is comprised of people. Those people are still experiencing apartheid and systemic racism. The Flag is a symbol of a nation that enslaves and genocides ....respect that
Alaina Giauque Estes: Why would EAC address this, this way on social media to further inflame the situation??? So disappointing. It’s interesting how so many people the want to scream freedom, don’t want to give others the freedom to peacefully express their concerns for the country they live in. Try listening, and learning about the reasons people are peaceful protesting! It’s not about trying to disrespect our military.
Erika Vazquez-Aguilar: I support these athletes and their rights to sit, kneel, stand, etc. Keep it up ladies
Sherral Smith: Embracing diversity is a part of college and it goes beyond what a person looks like and includes being open to new ideas, perspectives, and learning about the lived experiences of others. I support these athletes and I’m sure they’ll learn a lot from this experience and how this community reacts to their peaceful practice of their beliefs.
....and I’d just like to point out that, had they been Jehovah’s Witnesses, and sat out for religious reasons, nobody would’ve batted an eye. Just something to think about.
Becky Johnson: If this is, in fact, proven to be true……this is unacceptable behavior displayed by the EAC Women’s Basketball Team. The EAC Coaches are held accountable. My passion I had for my Alma Mater is tarnished. I’m watching to see how this embarrassing display of disrespectfulness to our American flag, our EAC Family, our EAC Alumni and to our proud Gila Valley community is handled by The Graham County Community District Governing Board and President Haynie. In all due respect to everyone reading this, this is only my opinion. I please ask you to be respectful of that. Thank you.
Wade Sanders: Their actions and the college response is exactly what is wrong with this country today.
Michelle Beus: I strongly believe that ‘listening’ is one of the most important things we can do to promote education and understanding in this world. Listening to others’ experiences, listening to others’ perspectives, and reflecting on our own beliefs in light of any new information. Eastern Arizona, you’ve listened to the perspectives of those who are upset by this incident, and that’s commendable. Now please, listen to the perspectives of your students who chose to sit. Give them the same courtesy that you have given to ‘concerned’ members of the community. Listen when they explain to you why they chose to make a statement and in doing so risk ire from the community and backlash from their own school. I think you may find that the feelings and values these team members are expressing are more aligned with EAC’s values than you have acknowledged in your response. I cannot speak for these team members, but in their actions I do not see disrespect against America or its honored service members. Only a plea for healing and unity where it is needed. They should not be scolded for expressing patriotism differently than other members of the EAC community.
Steve Piippo: This statement is nothing more or less than politically correct spin. As soon as an athlete puts on the uniform they “represent” the college whether they want to admit it or not. The fact that these athletes have not been challenged or corrected is nothing short but of cowardly. “Qui tacet consentire videtur,” he who is silent is understood to consent. They may have the right to free speech, but they do not get to dictate to their audience how they will respond. In my opinion we simply need to voice our opinions with our absence. It seems to me that a boycott is in order for all sports until the coaches and administration figure it out. These organizations only value one thing and that is $$$$$$. So hit them in their pocket books.
Ess Gómez: It is extremely off putting that this post is worded in a way to imply that those women do not support our nation or our citizens. It should be clear they support both passionately, as they advocated for making the US the best it can become through a well justified and appropriate protest.
How ill to speak of “sacred freedoms” without addressing the FACT that MILLIONS of Americans live without basic freedoms and rights.
Tommy Snodderley: These players should be removed from the team immediately! They not only represent the college but our great community! Totally disgusting.
KimBerlin Norton: I don’t even think it’s really about race. No one at EAC is treating them differently just because their of color. I genuinely feel like it’s just an entitled thing most these younger generations want to express so badly or want to just be a part of something. It’s disrespectful. I don’t see why they can’t express their concerns in a different way.
Shanna Moore: I asked for any of them to tell us why. All we got was a response from one who only talked about how it was their right, nothing about the reason exactly! I don’t want a general answer, i want their beliefs and how they are directly affected fir every understanding.
Sydney Wright: I am speaking as a member and on behalf of the EAC women’s basketball team.
As young, minority, American women, we value our First Amendment Right for the freedom of speech. We demonstrate this right, through peaceful protest by choosing not to stand during the national anthem. We are not anti-military or anti-vet. We have the utmost respect for those who have fought and died for our freedoms. Our views are independent of our coaching staff, but we are very appreciative to be a part of a program that supports our First Amendment Right. We are more than just athletes and have the right to have our voices heard. “Freedom, liberty, justice for all” , who is all? While injustice within the legal system continues, that “all” does not include the majority of our team. We respect everyone’s decision to stand or not stand for the national anthem, please do not disrespect us for ours.
Aubrey Nicole: Sydney, thank you for speaking for the team and for helping us understand the purpose of your protest.
From your words I recognize that you’re purpose was not to be disrespectful, it was to be heard. It was your way of adding your voices to the voices that are crying for “freedom, liberty, and justice for all.”
Matthew Earl: As an EAC Alumni I am proud of you and the courage you and your teammates displayed. Unfortunately, most of the Gila Valley community will probably not try to understand but instead ridicule you.
Tianna Kester: Come on, you are a lovely, clever young lady. You can not think of a better way to make a remark and communicate your point? All you are accomplishing is enraging the wrong people!
I am sure you would get a lot more good feedback, as well as individuals that genuinely care about what you are saying and why you are saying it. If you achieved it without offending or disrespecting anyone!
Do you honestly believe something good can originate from something that is viewed as so negative?