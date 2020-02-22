• Alcoholics Anonymous meetings are Tuesdays, 6-7 p.m., at St. Rose of Lima Church, 311 S. Central, Safford, Room 1.
• Alcoholics Anonymous meetings are Tuesdays, 7:30-8:30 p.m., at the Senior Citizen Center, 104 4th St., Clifton.
• A “Positive Action Families!” course runs every Tuesday at the Bylas Learning Center from 10 to 11 a.m. — 928-475-3050.
• Applications for gas cards for qualifying cancer patients receiving out-of-town treatment are available Tuesdays at Farmers Insurance, 610 W. Main St. in Safford.
• St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry at 221 E. Main Street in Safford is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m.-noon. The thrift store is open Tues.-Sat., 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday Food Pantry hours are 10 a.m.-noon; only fresh produce is available. To schedule a pickup of large donated items (within a 10-mile radius) call 428-0460.
• Our Neighbors Pantry food bank at 1020 S. 10th Ave. in Safford is open Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m.
• Thatcher Food Bank distribution is the second Wednesday of each month, 9 to 10:30 a.m., at the Little League ballpark by the Thatcher Cemetery.
• Narcotics Anonymous meetings are Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, 6:30-7:30 p.m., at Bashas’ in the upstairs employee lounge.
• Narcotics Anonymous meets Tuesdays, 6-7 p.m., at the First Methodist Church library, 1020 S. 10th Ave., Safford. Call 928-432-1430.
• First Steps New Mom Support Group is available at no cost through Arizona’s Children Association every Tuesday and Wednesday — 428-0711.
• A Family Planning Clinic is Tuesdays, 1:30-4 p.m., at the Graham County Health Department — 428-0110.
• Narcotics Anonymous meetings are Tuesdays, 6 p.m., in the northwest corner room at United Methodist Church, 1020 S. 10th Ave., Safford.
• Al-Anon meets every Tuesday at 6 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church — www.alanon.org.
• Heroin Anonymous Meetings are Wednesdays, 6 p.m., in the northwest corner room at United Methodist Church, 1020 S. 10th Ave., Safford.
• Al-Anon meetings are Wednesdays, 10-11 a.m. and 6-7 p.m., in room 1 at St. Rose of Lima Church. For information call 651-0615.
• Alcoholics Anonymous meetings are Wednesdays, 7-8 p.m., at St. Charles Catholic Church in downtown San Carlos.
• Alcoholics Anonymous meetings are Wednesdays, 5-6 p.m., at the Senior Citizen Center on High Street in Duncan.
• An Al-Anon family support group meets Thursdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m., at All Saints Episcopal Church, 210 W. Main St., Safford — 322-2111.
• Narcotics Anonymous meetings are Thursdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m., at Burdett Hall, San Carlos.
• Alcoholics Anonymous meetings are Thursdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m., at 105 Old West Hwy., Duncan.
• An Alzheimer’s Association confidential counselor is available at no charge on the first Thursday of each month, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at the SEACUS office, 1124 W. Thatcher Blvd., Suite 102 (Windsong Building), Safford — 800-272-3900 or e-mail kraach@alz.org.
• Alzheimer’s Association Caregivers Support Group meets the second Thursday of the month, 1:30-3 p.m., at the SEACUS office, 1124 W. Thatcher Blvd., Suite 102 (Windsong Building), and 7-8:30 p.m. in the Masonic Building at the corner of 2nd Avenue and 15th Street. For information call 520-322-6601.
• Alcoholics Anonymous open meetings are Thursdays and Saturdays, 6-7 p.m., in room 1 at St. Rose of Lima Church.
• Crystal Meth Anonymous meets every Thursday, Friday and Saturday at First United Methodist Church, 1020 S. 10th Ave., Safford — 651-3119.
• You’re Not Alone Outreach Program meets Fridays, 5-7 p.m., at the United Methodist Church of Safford. This program is for troubled youths of all ages and will cover topics such as bullying, abuse of any type, suicide prevention/awareness, substance abuse/awareness and peer support. All are welcome. Contact Felicia at 928-322-3454 for information.
• Alcoholics Anonymous men’s meetings are Fridays, 5-6 p.m., at The River Church, 1726 1st Ave. (Hwy. 191), Safford.
• Alcoholics Anonymous women’s meetings are Fridays, 6-7 p.m., at St. Rose of Lima Church, room 1, 311 S. Central Ave., Safford.
• Crystal Meth Anonymous meetings are Fridays, 6 p.m., at United Methodist Church in the northwest corner room, 1020 S. 10th Ave., Safford.
• Red Road Recovery/Talking Circle meetings are Fridays, 5:30-6:30 p.m., at Burdett Hall, San Carlos (veterans welcome).
• Al-Anon meetings are Saturdays, 4:15 p.m., in room 1 of St. Rose of Lima Church, 311 S. Central Ave., Safford.
• Alcoholics Anonymous meetings are Saturdays, 6 p.m., in room 1 at St. Rose of Lima Church, 311 S. Central Ave., Safford.
• Crystal Meth Anonymous meetings are Saturdays, 6 p.m., in the northwest corner room at United Methodist Church, 1020 S. 10th Ave., Safford.
• Heroin Anonymous meetings are Saturdays, 10 a.m., in the northwest corner room at United Methodist Church, 1020 S. 10th Ave., Safford.
• Overeaters Anonymous meets Saturdays, 9 a.m., at the Safford Ranch Clubhouse — www.oa.org or 928-322-8647.
• Alcoholics Anonymous meetings (12 Steps and 12 Traditions Study) are Sundays, 1-2 p.m., in room 1 at St. Rose of Lima Church, Safford.
• Narcotics Anonymous meetings are Sundays, 6 p.m., at United Methodist Church, 1020 S. 10th Ave., Safford (northwest corner room).
• Alcoholics Anonymous meetings are Mondays, 6-7 p.m., at Pima Town Hall, 110 W. Center St., Pima.
• Alcoholics Anonymous meetings are Mondays, 6:30-7:30 p.m., at 105 Old West Highway, Duncan.
• Narcotics Anonymous meetings are Mondays, 6 p.m. in the northwest corner room at United Methodist Church, 1020 S. 10th Ave., Safford.