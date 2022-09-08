SEPTEMBER 10
Mount Graham Safe House benefit golf tourney
WHEN Signup at 8 a.m.; shotgun start at 9 a.m.
WHERE Greenlee County Country Club
INFO Four-man scramble. Entry is $50 per person, including lunch. Awards for first through third place finishes, closest to pin number two and longest drive. Limited carts are available, UTV’s area allowed for this event. All proceeds benefit the safe house. Call (928) 965-8955 or email tompowers35@gmail.com for more information.
5K on the Runway
WHEN 8 a.m. to noon; run starts at 8:30 a.m.
WHERE Safford Regional Airport, 4570 E. Aviation Way
INFO All ages are welcome to join this free event to remember those who gave their lives in 9/11. There will be a 5K run on the runway, a family 1-mile fun run, static aircraft display and food trucks. Contact catkins@saffordaz.gov.
9/11 & POW/MIA remembrance ceremonies
WHEN 10 a.m.
WHERE American Legion Post 32, 531 11th Ave., Safford
INFO Presented by the American Legion Family and Gila Valley Veterans Honor Guard.
Let’s Dance
WHEN 9 p.m.
WHERE Eastern Arizona College, Activity Center, Main Dining Hall, 615 N. Stadium Ave., Thatcher
INFO Students admitted for free. Admission for non-students, 18 and older, is $5.
SEPTEMBER 11
43rd annual Mount Graham Hill Climb/ Arizona State Hill Climb Championship
WHEN 8 a.m.
WHERE SR 366 at Milepost 115.1
INFO This is a mass-start hill climb road race: All 20-mile racers will start at the same time. The race starts at 8 a.m. on SR 366 at Milepost 115.1 and finishes at Milepost 135.1. The distance is 20 miles.
The 10-mile race for juniors and masters cyclists starts at 8:10 a.m. on SR 366 at Milepost 115.1 and finishes at Milepost 125.1.
The race starts at an elevation of 3,379 feet and winds up the “Swift Trail” to the finish at an elevation of 9,068.
9/11 Remembrance Stair Climb
WHEN 5-9 p.m.
WHERE Eastern Arizona College Stadium, 615 N. Stadium Ave., Thatcher
INFO Please join us as we commemorate the 21st anniversary of 9/11 and pay tribute to the first responders who died during the World Trade Center attack on Sept. 11., 2001. Participants will climb up to 110 flights of stairs in honor of one of the fallen. Sign up at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080a44afa62ca7f58-20226
SEPTEMBER 13
K-3rd Grade Library Program
WHEN 4-5 p.m.
WHERE Safford City-Graham County Library, 808 S. Seventh Ave.
INFO Dive deep into oceanography with a fun ocean lesson and craft. No registration needed. Space is limited and available on a first come, first served basis
SEPTEMBER 14
Freeport-McMoRan Career Event
WHEN 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
WHERE Best Western Plus, 450 E. Entertainment Ave., Safford
INFO Open positions include truck driver and operator trainees; industrial electricians; diesel repair and mechanics; Morenci Motel cooks and servers and rec center supervisor. For interview priority, apply in advance at FMJobs.com.
Tween Library Program
WHEN 4-5 p.m.
WHERE Safford City-Graham County Library, 808 S. Seventh Ave.
INFO Learn how to manage stress. Yoga class and snacks. No registration necessary. For grades 4-6.
SEPTEMBER 15
Teen Kindergarten Library Program
WHEN 4-5 p.m.
WHERE Safford City-Graham County Library, 808 S. Seventh Ave.
INFO Ever dream of simpler times? Playdough, Legos, games, snacks? Here is a chance to make your dreams come true! Open for grades 6-12.
Vaquero Productions rodeo
WHEN 6 p.m.
WHERE Greenlee County Fairgrounds, 1248 Fairgrounds Road, Duncan
INFO Events include ranch bronc, cowgirl ranch bronc, cowboy tie-down roping, draw-pot team roping, stray gathering and kid’s calf scramble. Call (575) 535-8888 for entries and event rules. Entries open Aug. 8 and close Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. Limited to 24 entries per event. Late entries will be charged a $25 late fee. Credit card payment over phone, upon entry or cash only.
SEPTEMBER 16
Gila Valley Ministerial Association Blood Drive
WHEN 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WHERE First United Methodist Church, Fellowship Hall, 1020 S. 10th Ave., Safford
INFO For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call the American Red Cross at (800) 733-2767 or log onto redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code GVMA.
General Federation of Women’s Clubs meeting
WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
WHERE 215 W. Main St., Safford
INFO Come to the meeting of the 2022-2023 season and learn what the club is all about. From 11:30 a.m. to noon, we will discuss club business, membership and goals. Past president Becky Johnson will be the guest speaker from noon-1 p.m. Light refreshments will be served, bring a treat if you’d like to share. Come with a volunteer spirit and ready to learn and lead the next generation of women in the Gila Valley! The GFWC is a unifying force, bringing together local women’s clubs, with members dedicated to strengthening their communities and enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service.
Vaquero Productions rodeo
WHEN 10 a.m.
WHERE Greenlee County Fairgrounds, 1248 Fairgrounds Road, Duncan
INFO Entries open Aug. 8 and close Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. Call (575) 535-8888 for entries and event rules.
Greenlee Junior Rodeo Series
WHEN 4 p.m.
WHERE Greenlee County Fairgrounds, 1248 Fairgrounds Road, Duncan
INFO Entries must be postmarked by Sept 8. Download the entry form at https://bit.ly/3PQ2LAN.
SEPTEMBER 17
Tri Community Triathlon
WHEN 7 a.m.
WHERE 321 S. 100 E, Pima
INFO The Tri Community Tri is a multi-distance triathlon. The sprint swim is a 425-yard lap swim in the public pool located near the center of town. The bike portion of the race is a 15-mile ride, followed by a 5K run. A super sprint distance will follow the sprint. This includes a 125-yard swim, a 7-mile bike ride, and a 1.5-mile run. A new race specifically designed for children is the kids triathlon. This includes a 75-yard swim, a 1.2-mile bike ride, and a 0.5-mile run. While all is welcome to participate, this specific event is tailored toward children to encourage them to get active. Register for the event at https://bit.ly/3dXk1a0. Entry fees increase after Aug. 31.
Hispanic Heritage Car Show
WHEN 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
WHERE Eastern Arizona College South Campus, 615 N. Stadium Ave., Thatcher
INFO Contact Matt McCabe at (928) 651-0555 or mpcarshow@protonmail.com for more information.
Vaquero Productions rodeo
WHEN 1 p.m.
WHERE Greenlee County Fairgrounds, 1248 Fairgrounds Road, Duncan
INFO Entries open Aug. 8 and close Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. Call (575) 535-8888 for entries and event rules.
Hispanic Heritage Dinner & Show
WHEN 6-9 p.m.
WHERE Gherald L. Hoopes Jr. Activity Center, Eastern Arizona College, 615 N. Stadium Ave., Thatcher
INFO Show features mariachi music and folkloric dance. Keynote speaker is noted attorney and Morenci native Ernest Calderon. Tickets are $65 each or $520 to reserve a table of eight. Proceeds benefit the Hispanic Heritage Scholarship Fund.
SEPTEMBER 22
DAR Constitution Week
WHEN 6-7 pm
WHERE Safford City-Graham County Library, 808 S. Seventh Ave., Safford
INFO Friends of the Library and DAR Gila Valley Chapter will co-host a patriotic program honoring the U.S. Constitution, patriots of the American Revolution and local high school essay winners. Free and open to the public, families are encouraged to attend. Freshly baked refreshments will be provided. For more information, contact Bonnie Briscoe at (928) 428-5904, the library at (928) 432-4165 or any member of the Gila Valley Chapter.
SEPTEMBER 23
SalsaFest 2022
WHEN 5-10 p.m.
WHERE Safford Firemen’s Park, 717 W. Main St.
INFO Taste of the Trail fundraiser starts at 5 p.m. Local restaurants will set up booths to share their salsas with the community. Proceeds will go to the Safford Lions Foundation.
SEPTEMBER 24
SalsaFest 2022
WHEN 8 a.m.-10 p.m.
WHERE Safford Firemen’s Park, 717 W. Main St.
INFO SalsaFest Challenge Amateur Salsa Competition starts at 11 a.m.
OCTOBER 6
Graham County Fair
WHEN 6-11 p.m; wristband hours 6-9 p.m.
WHERE Graham County Fairgrounds, 527 E. Armory Road, Safford
INFO Tickets are for rides only and each ride takes between three and six tickets. Ticket prices: one for $1, 20 for $20; 40 for $35 and 100 for $75. Wristbands are only valid on the day of purchase. If bought in advance online, wristbands are $25. They are $30 onsite.
OCTOBER 7
Graham County Fair
WHEN 1-11 p.m; wristband hours 1-4 p.m.; Kiddies Day $15 band, onsite only
WHERE Graham County Fairgrounds, 527 E. Armory Road, Safford
OCTOBER 8
Graham County Fair
WHEN 1-11 p.m; wristband hours 1-4 p.m.
WHERE Graham County Fairgrounds, 527 E. Armory Road, Safford
OCTOBER 9
Graham County Fair
WHEN 1-5 p.m; wristband hours 1-4 p.m.
WHERE Graham County Fairgrounds, 527 E. Armory Road, Safford
OCTOBER 15
Safford Lions 5K & 10K Fun Run
WHEN Check-in at 7 a.m.; Fun Run at 7:30 a.m.; 10K at 8 a.m.; 5K at 8:30 a.m.
WHERE Eastern Arizona College Discovery Park, 1651 Discovery Park Blvd., Safford
INFO Early registration on EventBrite. For more information, call Mike Garcia (928) 432-1430.
OCTOBER 29
Makers Market Halloween edition
WHEN 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
WHERE VFW, 3481 W. Eighth St., Thatcher
INFO Shopping, trick or treating, food, and more.
