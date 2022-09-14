SEPTEMBER 17
Tri Community Triathlon
WHEN 7 a.m.
WHERE 321 S. 100 E, Pima
INFO The Tri Community Tri is a multi-distance triathlon. The sprint swim is a 425-yard lap swim in the public pool located near the center of town. The bike portion of the race is a 15-mile ride, followed by a 5K run. A super sprint distance will follow the sprint. This includes a 125-yard swim, a seven-mile bike ride, and a 1.5-mile run. A new race specifically designed for children is the kids triathlon. This includes a 75-yard swim, a 1.2-mile bike ride, and a 0.5-mile run. While all are welcome to participate, this specific event is tailored toward children to encourage them to get active. Register for the event at https://bit.ly/3dXk1a0. Entry fees increase after Aug. 31.
Hispanic Heritage Car Show
WHEN 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
WHERE Eastern Arizona College South Campus, 615 N. Stadium Ave., Thatcher
INFO Contact Matt McCabe at (928) 651-0555 or mpcarshow@protonmail.com for more information.
Vaquero Productions rodeo
WHEN 1 p.m.
WHERE Greenlee County Fairgrounds, 1248 Fairgrounds Road, Duncan
INFO Entries open Aug. 8 and close Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. Call (575) 535-8888 for entries and event rules.
Hispanic Heritage Dinner & Show
WHEN 6-9 p.m.
WHERE Gherald L. Hoopes Jr. .Activity Center, Eastern Arizona College, 615 N. Stadium Ave., Thatcher
INFO Show features mariachi music and folkloric dance. Keynote speaker is noted attorney and Morenci native Ernest Calderon. Tickets are $65 each or $520 to reserve a table of eight. Proceeds benefit the Hispanic Heritage Scholarship Fund.
SEPTEMBER 20
K-3 Library Program
WHEN 4-5 p.m.
WHERE Safford City-Graham County Library, 808 S. Seventh Ave.
INFO Dive deep into oceanography with a fun ocean lesson and craft. No registration needed. Space is limited and available on a first come, first served basis.
SEPTEMBER 21
Southeastern Arizona Substance Awareness Symposium
WHEN 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
WHERE Eastern Arizona College, Lee Little Theater, 615 N. Stadium Ave., Thatcher
INFO The 17th annual Southeastern Arizona Substance Abuse Awareness Symposium. The Graham County Substance Abuse Coalition is a grassroots community coalition established in 2003 with more than 100 active members. For more information, contact Kathy Grimes at (928) 322-1714.
Tween Library Program
WHEN 4-5 p.m.
WHERE Safford City-Graham County Library, 808 S. Seventh Ave.
INFO Solve engineering challenges to design a coaster. No registration necessary. For grades 4-6.
SEPTEMBER 22
DAR Constitution Week
WHEN 6-7 pm
WHERE Safford City-Graham County Library, 808 S. Seventh Ave., Safford
INFO Friends of the Library and DAR Gila Valley Chapter will co-host a patriotic program honoring the U.S. Constitution, patriots of the American Revolution and local high school essay winners. Free and open to the public, families are encouraged to attend. Freshly baked refreshments will be provided. For more information, contact Bonnie Briscoe at (928) 428-5904, the library at (928) 432-4165 or any member of the Gila Valley Chapter.
SEPTEMBER 23
SalsaFest 2022
WHEN 5-10 p.m.
WHERE Safford Firemen's Park, 717 W. Main St.
INFO Taste of the Trail fundraiser starts at 5 p.m. Local restaurants will set up booths to share their salsas with the community. Proceeds will go to the Safford Lions Foundation.
SEPTEMBER 24
Church work day
WHEN 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WHERE Crossroads Baptist Church, 2934 W. Eighth St., Thatcher
INFO Show up when you can to help with a bathroom remodel, assembling new playground equipment and other smaller projects. Doughnuts and lunch provided.
SalsaFest 2022
WHEN 8 a.m.-10 p.m.
WHERE Safford Firemen's Park, 717 W. Main St.
INFO SalsaFest Challenge Amateur Salsa Competition starts at 11 a.m.
SEPTEMBER 28
Tween Library Program
WHEN 4-5 p.m.
WHERE Safford City-Graham County Library, 808 S. Seventh Ave.
INFO Learn to prepare and sample three recipes. No registration needed. Space is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis.
SEPTEMBER 29
Candle making class & beekeeping presentation
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Safford City-Graham County Library, 808 S. Seventh Ave.
INFO Learn about beekeeping from a local beekeeper and make a candle with local beeswax. Adults only please. This program is part of NEA Big Read-Graham County. NEA Big Read is a program of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest.
SEPTEMBER 30
2022 U.S. Military Veterans & Families Resource Fair
WHEN 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WHERE National Guard Armory, 3625 U.S. Highway 191, Safford
INFO Hosted by Gila Valley Veteran Services. More than 50 service providers will be on hand. Something for everyone.
OCTOBER 6
Graham County Fair
WHEN 6-11 p.m; wristband hours 6-9 p.m.
WHERE Graham County Fairgrounds, 527 E. Armory Road, Safford
INFO Tickets are for rides only and each ride takes between three and six tickets. Ticket prices: one for $1, 20 for $20; 40 for $35 and 100 for $75. Wristbands are only valid on the day of purchase. If bought in advance online, wristbands are $25. They are $30 onsite.
OCTOBER 7
Graham County Fair
WHEN 1-11 p.m; wristband hours 1-4 p.m.; Kiddies Day $15 band, onsite only
WHERE Graham County Fairgrounds, 527 E. Armory Road, Safford
INFO Tickets are for rides only and each ride takes between three and six tickets. Ticket prices: one for $1, 20 for $20; 40 for $35 and 100 for $75. Wristbands are only valid on the day of purchase. If bought in advance online, wristbands are $25. They are $30 onsite.
OCTOBER 8
Graham County Fair
WHEN 1-11 p.m; wristband hours 1-4 p.m.
WHERE Graham County Fairgrounds, 527 E. Armory Road, Safford
INFO Tickets are for rides only and each ride takes between three and six tickets. Ticket prices: one for $1, 20 for $20; 40 for $35 and 100 for $75. Wristbands are only valid on the day of purchase. If bought in advance online, wristbands are $25. They are $30 onsite.
OCTOBER 9
Graham County Fair
WHEN 1-5 p.m; wristband hours 1-4 p.m.
WHERE Graham County Fairgrounds, 527 E. Armory Road, Safford
INFO Tickets are for rides only and each ride takes between three and six tickets. Ticket prices: one for $1, 20 for $20; 40 for $35 and 100 for $75. Wristbands are only valid on the day of purchase. If bought in advance online, wristbands are $25. They are $30 onsite.
OCTOBER 15
Safford Lions 5K & 10K Fun Run
WHEN Check-in at 7 a.m.; Fun Run at 7:30 a.m.; 10K at 8 a.m.; 5K at 8:30 a.m.
WHERE Eastern Arizona College Discovery Park, 1651 Discovery Park Blvd., Safford
INFO Early registration on EventBrite. For more information, call Mike Garcia (928) 432-1430.
OCTOBER 21
Oktoberfest
WHEN 4-11 p.m.
WHERE Safford City Hall lawn, 717 W. Main St.
INFO Event sponsored by the City of Safford as a fundraiser for United Way of Graham and Greenlee counties.
OCTOBER 29
Makers Market Halloween edition
WHEN 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
WHERE VFW, 3481 W. Eighth St., Thatcher
INFO Shopping, trick or treating, food, and more.
