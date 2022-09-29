SEPTEMBER 30
2022 U.S. Military Veterans & Families Resource Fair
WHEN 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WHERE National Guard Armory, 3625 U.S. Highway 191, Safford
INFO Hosted by Gila Valley Veteran Services. More than 50 service providers will be on hand. Something for everyone.
OCTOBER 4
K-3 Library Program
WHEN 4-5 p.m.
WHERE Safford City-Graham County Library, 808 S. Seventh Ave.
INFO Colorful chemistry with the Arizona Science Center. No registration needed. Space is limited and available on a first come, first served basis.
OCTOBER 6
Graham County Fair
WHEN 6-11 p.m; wristband hours 6-9 p.m.
WHERE Graham County Fairgrounds, 527 E. Armory Road, Safford
INFO Tickets are for rides only and each ride takes between three and six tickets. Ticket prices are one for $1, 20 for $20, 40 for $35 and 100 for $75. Wristbands are only valid on the day of purchase. If bought in advance online, wristbands are $25. They are $30 onsite.
OCTOBER 7
Graham County Fair
WHEN 1-11 p.m; wristband hours 1-4 p.m.; Kiddies Day $15 band, onsite only
WHERE Graham County Fairgrounds, 527 E. Armory Road, Safford
INFO Tickets are for rides only and each ride takes between three and six tickets. Ticket prices are one for $1, 20 for $20, 40 for $35 and 100 for $75. Wristbands are only valid on the day of purchase. If bought in advance online, wristbands are $25. They are $30 onsite.
OCTOBER 8
Graham County Fair
WHEN 1-11 p.m; wristband hours 1-4 p.m.
WHERE Graham County Fairgrounds, 527 E. Armory Road, Safford
INFO Tickets are for rides only and each ride takes between three and six tickets. Ticket prices: one for $1, 20 for $20; 40 for $35 and 100 for $75. Wristbands are only valid on the day of purchase. If bought in advance online, wristbands are $25. They are $30 onsite.
OCTOBER 9
Graham County Fair
WHEN 1-5 p.m; wristband hours 1-4 p.m.
WHERE Graham County Fairgrounds, 527 E. Armory Road, Safford
INFO Tickets are for rides only and each ride takes between three and six tickets. Ticket prices: one for $1, 20 for $20; 40 for $35 and 100 for $75. Wristbands are only valid on the day of purchase. If bought in advance online, wristbands are $25. They are $30 onsite.
OCTOBER 11
K-3 Library Program
WHEN 4-5 p.m.
WHERE Safford City-Graham County Library, 808 S. Seventh Ave.
INFO The science of trees and flowers. No registration needed. Space is limited and available on a first come, first served basis.
OCTOBER 12
Tween Library Program
WHEN 4-5 p.m.
WHERE Safford City-Graham County Library, 808 S. Seventh Ave.
INFO Chill with Skill: Learn tai chi and make a keychain fidget. No registration necessary. For grades 4-6.
OCTOBER 13
Green corn tamale classes
WHEN 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
WHERE Safford City-Graham County Library, 808 S. Seventh Ave.
INFO Presented by University of Arizona Cooperative Extension. You do not need to bring ingredients to attend class. Only bring supplies if you would like to leave with prepared masa. For a complete list of ingredients, go to http://www.cityofsafford.us/Calendar.aspx?EID=5037
OCTOBER 15
Safford Lions 5K & 10K Fun Run
WHEN Check-in at 7 a.m.; Fun Run at 7:30 a.m.; 10K at 8 a.m.; 5K at 8:30 a.m.
WHERE Eastern Arizona College Discovery Park, 1651 Discovery Park Blvd., Safford
INFO Early registration on EventBrite. For more information, call Mike Garcia (928) 432-1430.
OCTOBER 18
K-3 Library Program
WHEN 4-5 p.m.
WHERE Safford City-Graham County Library, 808 S. Seventh Ave.
INFO Turtle Talk with Myrtle. No registration needed. Space is limited and available on a first come, first served basis.
OCTOBER 19
Tween Library Program
WHEN 4-5 p.m.
WHERE Safford City-Graham County Library, 808 S. Seventh Ave.
INFO Battle bots with the Arizona Science Center. Explore coding and engineering design by arming a Sphero robot. No registration necessary. For grades 4-6.
OCTOBER 20
Spooky Books Teen Program
WHEN 4-5 p.m.
WHERE Safford City-Graham County Library, 808 S. Seventh Ave.
INFO Use old books to create new creepy creations. No registration necessary. For grades 7-12.
OCTOBER 21
FFCT Pickleball Tournament, men’s and women’s singles
WHEN Check-in at 2 p.m.; start at 3 p.m.
WHERE 601 N. Third Ave., Thatcher
INFO Families Fight Cancer Together pickleball tourney is $55 per player on day of play. Free T-shirt included. Students pay $40 (must have student ID). To compete both days, an additional $15 is charged. Register at ffct.us.
Oktoberfest
WHEN 4-11 p.m.
WHERE Safford City Hall lawn, 717 W. Main St.
INFO Event sponsored by the City of Safford as a fundraiser for United Way of Graham and Greenlee counties.
OCTOBER 22
FFCT Pickleball Tournament, mixed doubles
WHEN check-in at 7 a.m.; start at 8 a.m.
WHERE 601 N. Third Ave., Thatcher
INFO Families Fight Cancer Together pickleball tourney is $55 per player on day of play. Free T-shirt included. Students pay $40 (must have student ID). To compete both days, an additional $15 is charged. Register at ffct.us.
22nd annual Harvest Festival
WHEN 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
WHERE Safford City Hall, 717 W. Main St.
INFO Activities include the first Great Pumpkin Derby Race, a pumpkin carving contest, a costume contest, a pumpkin rolling race, stick horse races, sack races, kids’ booth games, a paint-and-take class, and downtown trick-or-treat. To participate, sponsor, volunteer and request more information, email pfrost@saffordaz.gov, or call (928) 432-4140 or (928) 965-3121, or stop by the Safford City Annex at 808 S. Eighth Ave.
OCTOBER 25
K-3 Library Program
WHEN 4-5 p.m.
WHERE Safford City-Graham County Library, 808 S. Seventh Ave.
INFO Spooky Halloween art. No registration needed. Space is limited and available on a first come, first served basis.
OCTOBER 26
Tween Library Program
WHEN 4-5 p.m.
WHERE Safford City-Graham County Library, 808 S. Seventh Ave.
INFO Franken Toys: Get creative and redesign old toys into unique toy monsters. No registration necessary. For grades 4-6.
OCTOBER 27
Halloween Carnival
WHEN Games, 10-11:30 a.m.; costume parade, 11:30 a.m.
WHERE Safford City-Graham County Library, 808 S. Seventh Ave.
INFO Ages 2-5
Fright at the Museum
WHEN 7-9 p.m.
WHERE Eastern Arizona Museum, 2 N. Main St., Pima
INFO Fourth annual Eastern Arizona Museum haunted house fundraiser. Admission is $5 per person.
OCTOBER 28
Halloween Carnival
WHEN 5-9 p.m.
WHERE Pima High School football field, 131 S. Main St.
INFO Admission is $5 per person; ages 4 and under free. Activities include game booths, train rides, inflatable obstacle course, dummy roping, mechanical bull, concessions, food vendors, costume contest, cornhole tourney and costume contest. Event sponsored by Graham County Chamber of Commerce.
Fright at the Museum
WHEN 7-9 p.m.
WHERE Eastern Arizona Museum, 2 N. Main St., Pima
INFO 4th annual Eastern Arizona Museum haunted house fundraiser. Admission is $5 per person.
FFF Clubhouse Haunted House
WHEN 7-9 p.m.
WHERE 871 E. Ceiarra Linda, Safford
INFO Admission is $5 plus 1 canned good. No expired foods accepted. Call or text (928) 651-0153 for more information.
OCTOBER 29
Makers Market Halloween edition
WHEN 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
WHERE VFW, 3481 W. Eighth St., Thatcher
INFO Shopping, trick or treating, food, and more.
Fright at the Museum
WHEN 7-9 p.m.
WHERE Eastern Arizona Museum, 2 N. Main St., Pima
INFO Fourth annual Eastern Arizona Museum haunted house fundraiser. Admission is $5 per person.
FFF Clubhouse Haunted House
WHEN 7-9 p.m.
WHERE 871 E. Ceiarra Linda, Safford
INFO Admission is $5 plus 1 canned good. No expired foods accepted. Call or text (928) 651-0153 for more information.
OCTOBER 31
Fright at the Museum
WHEN 7-9 p.m.
WHERE Eastern Arizona Museum, 2 N. Main St., Pima
INFO Fourth annual Eastern Arizona Museum haunted house fundraiser. Admission is $5 per person.
NOVEMBER 5
Safford High School Booster Club golf tournament
WHEN Registration starts at 8 a.m.; play begins at 9 a.m.
WHERE Mount Graham Golf Club, 4250 Golf Course Road, Thatcher
INFO This fundraiser event is limited to the first 20 teams. Register and pay at https://bit.ly/3xZVhFr by Oct. 16.
