AUGUST 11
Car Seat Safety Class
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Mount Graham Regional Medical Center, 1600 S. 20th Ave., Safford
INFO Come learn how to properly install a car seat to ensure your child’s safety.
AUGUST 13
The Big Splash Bash Fundraiser
WHEN 5-9 p.m.
WHERE Pima Pool & Park, 338-398 S 200 E
INFO Free pool (donations appreciated). Emergency vehicles on display. Music, food, games and raffle drawings. Plus, the big splash competition. All proceeds go toward a new fire station.
AUGUST 14
Gila Valley Hiking Club hike
WHEN 8 a.m.
WHERE Ladybug Saddle to Turkey Flat (2.27 miles, moderate difficulty)
INFO Hiking meet-up is at 8 a.m. on the day of the hike at the main entrance of the Graham County Fairgrounds unless otherwise specified. All hikes are tentative and subject to change based on weather, scouting reports, or conditions that could create an unsafe experience for hikers. Bv
AUGUST 20
Greenlee Junior Rodeo Series
WHEN 4 p.m.
WHERE Greenlee County Fairgrounds, 1248 Fairgrounds Road, Duncan
INFO Entries must be postmarked by Aug. 12. Download the entry form at https://www.greenleejuniorrodeoseries.com/p/rodeo-entry.html
AUGUST 20-21
Volunteer trail maintenance on Mount Graham
WHEN 8 a.m. Saturday; 9 a.m. Sunday
WHERE Bear Canyon Trail on Mount Graham. Bear Canyon descends 3,700 feet over 4.5 miles, and with easy shuttle access at the top and bottom it's yet another amazing all-mountain bomber. The focus is on brush removal and tread work to keep the corridor open.
INFO Camping is reserved at Twilight Group Campsite for both nights. Workers will leave camp at 9 a.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. on Sunday, and will wrap up early in the afternoon on both days so folks can get a ride or a hike in.
Tools will be provided. Head and eye protection is required; bring a hard hat or bike helmet if you have one. Loaners are available if needed.
Volunteers need to bring:
-Camping gear and food for the weekend (drinking water is available at Arcadia Group Campsite but not at Twilight)
-Appropriate clothing for temps ranging from high 80s to low 40s
-Work gloves, head protection and eye protection
-Trail shoes or hiking boots, a pack and a bladder/bottles that can carry a minimum of 3 liters of water.
Questions? Email trailsteward@sdmb.org
AUGUST 23
Square dance lessons
WHEN 6:30 p.m.
WHERE VFW Post 10385, 3481 W. Eighth St., Thatcher
INFO The Gila Valley Twirlers invite you to learn social square dancing, Tuesday evenings, starting Aug. 23 at the VFW in Thatcher. Great exercise for your spirit, soul,and body. No partner needed, no experience necessary. Space is limited, so call or text Mike Smithers at (520) 227-9444, or email him at rebelcaller@hotmail.com to reserve your spot! The first three lessons are free, and then only $8 per person after that. Live lively! This ain't yer grandpappy's square dance!
AUGUST 28
Gila Valley Hiking Club hike
WHEN 8 a.m.
WHERE Snow Flat to Treasure Park (3.12 miles; moderate difficulty)
INFO Hiking meet-up is at 8 a.m. on the day of the hike at the main entrance of the Graham County Fairgrounds unless otherwise specified. All hikes are tentative and subject to change based on weather, scouting reports, or conditions that could create an unsafe experience for hikers.
SEPTEMBER 15
Vaquero Productions rodeo
WHEN 6 p.m.
WHERE Greenlee County Fairgrounds, 1248 Fairgrounds Road, Duncan
INFO Events include ranch bronc, cowgirl ranch bronc, cowboy tie-down roping, draw-pot team roping, stray gathering and kid’s calf scramble. Call (575) 535-8888 for entries and event rules. Entries open Aug. 8 and close Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. Limited to 24 entries per event. Late entries will be charged a $25 late fee. Credit card payment over phone, upon entry or cash only.
SEPTEMBER 16
Vaquero Productions rodeo
WHEN 10 a.m.
WHERE Greenlee County Fairgrounds, 1248 Fairgrounds Road, Duncan
INFO Entries open Aug. 8 and close Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. Call (575) 535-8888 for entries and event rules.
Greenlee Junior Rodeo Series
WHEN 4 p.m.
WHERE Greenlee County Fairgrounds, 1248 Fairgrounds Road, Duncan
INFO Entries must be postmarked by Sept 8. Download the entry form at https://www.greenleejuniorrodeoseries.com/p/rodeo-entry.html
SEPTEMBER 17
Hispanic Heritage Car Show
WHEN 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
WHERE Eastern Arizona College South Campus, 615 N. Stadium Ave., Thatcher
INFO Contact Matt McCabe at (928) 651-0555 or mpcarshow@protonmail.com for more information.
Vaquero Productions rodeo
WHEN 1 p.m.
WHERE Greenlee County Fairgrounds, 1248 Fairgrounds Road, Duncan
INFO Entries open Aug. 8 and close Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. Call (575) 535-8888 for entries and event rules.
SEPTEMBER 23
SalsaFest 2022
WHEN 5-10 p.m.
WHERE Safford Firemen's Park, 717 W. Main St.
INFO Taste of the Trail fundraiser starts at 5 p.m. Local restaurants will set up booths to share their salsas with the community. Proceeds will go to the Safford Lions Foundation.
SEPTEMBER 24
SalsaFest 2022
WHEN 8 a.m.-10 p.m.
WHERE Safford Firemen's Park, 717 W. Main St.
INFO SalsaFest Challenge Amateur Salsa Competition starts at 11 a.m.
OCTOBER 29
Makers Market Halloween edition
WHEN 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
WHERE VFW, 3481 W. Eighth St., Thatcher
INFO Shopping, trick or treating, food, and more.
Email events to editor@eacourier.com