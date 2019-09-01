• Safford Lodge #16 Free and Accepted Masons meets the first Tuesday of each month, 7 p.m., at the Safford Lodge on 2nd Avenue and 15th Street — 928-228-8194.
• VFW Post 10385 and Ladies Auxiliary VFW meet every second Tuesday, 7 p.m., at 3481 W. 8th St. in Thatcher.
• Arcadia Chapter of Eastern Star meets the second Tuesday of each month, 7 p.m., at the Safford Masonic Lodge on 2nd Ave. and 15th St.
• The Safford Rotary Club meets every Tuesday at noon at The Plank.
• Farmers Market is Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at the Clifton Train Depot.
• A Safford Lions Club lunch meeting is noon Wednesdays at the Main Street Cafe in Downtown Safford. (Fifth Wednesday evenings, a social event occurs at a location to be determined.) — 928-434-LION.
• John’s Joyful Ringers Community Handchime Choir meets Wednesdays at 5 p.m. — 520-909-4008.
• Breakfast is served 8-9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, and various games and cards are played daily, 1 p.m., at the Graham County Senior Center. A free yoga class is 1:30-2:30 p.m. — 428-5891.
• Preschool Story Time for ages 3-5 is free Wednesdays, 10:30-11:15 a.m. at the Safford Library.
• Graham County Democrats meet the third Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., at La Paloma Restaurant. Call 928-228-7419 for information.
• The Greenlee Tourism Council meets the third Wednesday of each month, 5:30-7 p.m., at the Greenlee Country Club.
• The Gila Valley Chapter of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration (SME) meets the third Wednesday of every month, 6 p.m., at the Copper Steer steakhouse.
• Senior Center breakfasts are Wednesdays, 8-9:30 a.m., at 104 4th St., Clifton.
• Square dance to modern music every Thursday at the VFW Hall on 8th Street in Thatcher — 520-227-9444.
• The Gila Valley Rotary meets at 7 a.m. on Thursdays at the Main Street Cafe.
• Penny Bingo is 2-4 p.m. on Thursdays at the Graham County Senior Citizen Center.
• The Gila Valley Treasure Hunters Club meets every second Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Graham County Senior Health Annex. Call 965-7494.
• Girl Scouts meet Thursdays, 3-5 p.m., in the Duncan Heights Community Center.
• Toddler Time is free Thursdays, 10:30-11:15 a.m., at the Safford Library.
• A teen reading group meets Thursdays, 3:30-4:30 p.m., at the Clifton Library.
• Bingo is Fridays, 6:45 p.m., and fourth and fifth Sundays at 1:15 p.m., at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 3481 W. 8th St. in Thatcher.
• A free online GED adult education prep course is available at the Safford Library. Registration is required. Call 432-4165.
• A yard sale is every third Friday at Mt. Graham Safe House.
• A Fish Fry is every Friday night, 5-8 p.m., at VFW Post 10385, 3481 W. 8th St., Thatcher.
• The GFWC Women’s Club of Safford meets the third Friday of each month at noon. Call 965-8959 for information.
• Community Bingo is every Sunday, 1:15 p.m., at Swift Murphy Post 32 Dining Hall, 531 11th Ave., Safford.
• Free tai chi classes are Mondays, 9-10 a.m. at the Graham County Senior Citizen Center — 428-5891.
• Greenlee Republicans meet the first Monday of each month, 5-6:30 p.m., at Loma Linda Park.
• Baby Time is Monday, 10:30 a.m., at the Safford Library.
• Free Adult ESL/ELL Conversational English classes are offered for beginning English language learners at the Safford Library on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Grupo conversacional pequeño para el estudio de inglés (gratis). Call 432-4168 for information.