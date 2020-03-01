• Gila Valley Arts Council presents Carpe Diem String Quartet at the David M. Player Center for the Arts on Wednesday, March 4, at 7 p.m. Go to www.saffordcenterforthearts.com.
• The annual Gila Valley Bridal Fair will take place on Safford’s Main Street on Saturday, March 7, from noon to 5 p.m.
• A Spring Fling, featuring free food and raffles, presented by First Southern Baptist Church, will take place Saturday, March 21, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Thatcher Park.
• The third annual Gila Valley Comic-Con is March 27-28 at the Hoopes Activity Center at Eastern Arizona College. www.gilavalleycomiccon.com.
• The Javelina Chase cycling event is at Greenlee County Fairgrounds in Duncan and Shakespeare Ghost Town in Lordsburg, N.M., on March 28-29.
• The Order of the Half Pipe skate competition and live music fund-raiser to build a half pipe in Pima will take place Saturday, March 28, from 5:30 p.m. to 1 a.m., at The Shed.
• High School rodeo is March 28-29 at Quail Park Arena in Willcox.
