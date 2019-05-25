• Growing Greenlee’s five-year calendar planning event will take place Tuesday, May 28, from 7-8 a.m., at the Greenlee County Board of Supervisors meeting room in Clifton.
• Gila Valley Comic-Con Free Comic Book Day is Friday, June 7, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Eastern Arizona Courier in Safford.
• Stroll the Street in Clifton is Saturday, June 8, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. The event includes live music, vendors and the shops along Chase Creek Street. Go to www.visitcliftonaz.com.
• Didgeridoo Down Under is at the Safford Library Tuesday, June 11, 4:30 p.m. (teen workshop) and 6 p.m. (all ages show).
• The Willcox Quarterback Club annual golf tournament is Saturday, June 15, at 7 a.m., at Twin Lakes Golf Course in Willcox.
• WAMM — the free Willcox Art, Movies and Music SummerFest — is Saturday, June 15, from 4 -10 p.m., in Railroad Park in Willcox.
• The inaugural 4th of July All-Natural Beauty Pageant is Friday, June 28, at a.m.-4 p.m. at The Venue on Main Street in Safford.
• The Graham County Substance Abuse Coalition Safety Resource Fair will take place Saturday, June 29, in the Walmart parking lot, starting at 9 a.m.
• Produce on Wheels Without Waste (P.O.W.W.O.W.) is Saturday, July 6, 8 a.m.-noon at Morenci Plaza Center on the east side of Ace, 172 Burro Alley, Morenci. Go to www.borderlandsproducerescue.org or call 863-521-3199 for information.