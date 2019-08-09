• The Graham County DreamBuilder kick-off meeting is Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 10 a.m., at Eastern Arizona College’s Academic Programs Building, room No. 111, in Thatcher.
• Greenlee County Tourism Council will hold a meet and greet Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 6 p.m., at the Daley Diner in Clifton.
• A canning class focusing on tamales will take place at Safford City-Graham County Public Library on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 10 a.m.
• Graham County Chamber of Commerce is hosting an open house at the visitors’ center, 1051 Thatcher Blvd., in Safford, on Thursday, Aug. 15, from 5-8 p.m.
• Greenlee County Democrats will host a conversation with U.S. Senate Candidate Mark Kelly on Friday, Aug. 16, from noon to 2 p.m., at the Blue Door Sanctuary in Clifton.
• The eighth annual Prickly Pear Festival is Saturday, Aug. 17, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., in Superior. Call 520-689-0200.
• The seventh annual Willcox Flyer Bike Ride, presented by LifeNet AirMethods, will take place Saturday, Aug. 31, beginning at 7 a.m., starting in Railroad Park in Willcox. Call 520-384-3333.
• Desert Flowers: The Photography of Dr. John P. Schaefer will be exhibited at the Amerind Museum in Dragoon on Saturday. Aug. 31, at 4 p.m.
• Lordsburg Tejano Fiesta and Car Show is Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 in Lordsburg, N.M. Gates open at noon, music runs 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. Call 575-574-5382.
• An Apache pottery workshop, with Shelden Nunez Velarde, will take place Sept. 5-8 at the Amerind Museum in Dragoon.
• Extreme Midget Wrestling 2 will take place Friday, Sept. 6, from 8-10 p.m., at American Legion Lloyd C. Hill Post No. 28 in Clifton. 21 and over only.
• A Historic Building Walking Tour will take place in Miami, Ariz., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. RSVP at 928-425-4495.
• A canning class focusing on green chile chicken soup will take place at Safford City-Graham County Public Library on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 10 a.m.
• A vintage Jewelry Show and Sale with Silver Suite will take place Saturday, Sept. 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Amerind Museum in Dragoon.
• Eastern Arizona Hispanic Heritage Corp. will host Un Gran Exito at the Morenci Club on Saturday, Sept. 14, starting at 1 p.m.
• The 100th annual Greenlee County Fair will take place Sept. 19-22 at the Greenlee County Fairgrounds in Duncan.
• The Eastern Arizona Museum & Historical Society in Pima will host an open house Thursday, Sept. 19, from 5-7 p.m. Go to http://easternarizonamuseum.com.
• The 15th annual Gila River Festival will take place Sept. 19-22, in Silver City, N.M.
• The Tri Community Tri sprint and mini triathlon will take place Saturday, Sept. 21, at the public pool in Pima, starting at 7 a.m.
• The 40th Mount Graham Hill Climb and Arizona State Hill Climb Championship bicycle races will take place Saturday, Sept. 22, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Swift Trail road on Mount Graham. Go to https://www.bikereg.com/40thmtgrahamhillclimb.
Have an item for Out and About? Send it to editor@eacourier.com