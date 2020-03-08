• Solomon American Legion Auxiliary Unit 95 is holding a Lent fundraiser March 6 through 27. Food plates will be for sale on Fridays, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and desserts will be available. Green chile potato chilacas with rice and beans are on the menu for March 13. For more information, call 428-7725 or 651-3412.
• The Graham County Republican Party is holding its annual Lincoln Day Luncheon Monday, March 16, from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., at the Eastern Arizona College Gherald L. Hoopes Activities Center. Governor Doug Ducey will be guest speaker. Tickets are $35 per person. For tickets, contact Keith Alexander at (928) 651-0455, John D. Rhodes at (928) 651-0563 or Mike Andazola at (928) 215-2118.
• A Spring Fling, featuring free food, live music and raffles, presented by First Southern Baptist Church in Thatcher, will take place Saturday, March 21, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Thatcher Park.
• The third annual Gila Valley Comic-Con is March 27-28 at the Hoopes Activity Center at Eastern Arizona College. Go to www.gilavalleycomiccon.com.
• The Javelina Chase cycling event is at Greenlee County Fairgrounds in Duncan and Shakespeare Ghost Town in Lordsburg, N.M., on March 28-29.
• The Order of the Half Pipe skate competition and live music fundraiser to build a half pipe in Pima will take place Saturday, March 28, from 5:30 p.m. to 1 a.m., at The Shed.
• The Main Street Bean, 401 W. Main St. in Safford, is hosting an acoustic open mic night Saturday, March 28 at 6:30 p.m..
• High School rodeo is March 28-29 at Quail Park Arena in Willcox.
• Our Neighbors Farm and Pantry, in Safford, offers community members a chance to harvest their own produce on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Fridays from noon to 4 p.m. Cash or checks are accepted as payment; residents are encouraged to bring their own bags if possible. For more information, call (337) 326-0709.
Have an item for Things to Do? Send it to editor@eacourier.com