• The 14th annual Southeastern Arizona Substance Awareness Symposium will be Wednesday, Sept. 18, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Eastern Arizona College. Go to https://www.eventbrite.com.
• “Honoring Our Patriots of 1776” will take place during Constitution Week on Sept. 18, 5:30-7 p.m. at the Safford Library. Admission is free.
• The 100th annual Greenlee County Fair will take place Sept. 19-22 at the Greenlee County Fairgrounds in Duncan.
• The Eastern Arizona Museum & Historical Society in Pima will host an open house Thursday, Sept. 19, from 5-7 p.m. Go to http://easternarizonamuseum.com.
• Movie Under the Stars family movie night will feature Disney’s live action “Aladdin” at Pima Public Library, with concessions open at 6:30 p.m. and the movie starting at 7 p.m.
• The 15th annual Gila River Festival will take place Sept. 19-22, in Silver City, N.M.
• The Tri Community Tri sprint and mini triathlon will take place Saturday, Sept. 21, at the public pool in Pima, starting at 7 a.m.
• Community Empowerment Organization will conduct a gun buyback Saturday, Sept. 21, from 8 a.m. to noon, in the Victory Fellowship north parking lot, 555 Entertainment Ave. in Safford. Call 928-322-2324.
• The Graham County Historical Society will hold its Fall Trek on Saturday, Sept. 21, visiting Klondyke, Aravaipa Canyon and other sites of interest. The trek will start at 9 a.m. from the Graham County Electric Cooperative in Pima. Call 928-792-8516.
• The 40th Mount Graham Hill Climb and Arizona State Hill Climb Championship bicycle races will take place Saturday, Sept. 22, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Swift Trail road on Mount Graham. Go to https://www.bikereg.com/40thmtgrahamhillclimb.
• The City of Safford is selling refreshments in front of City Hall on Sept. 23, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to support seniors enrolled in the Give from the Heart Program.
• The 13th annual SalsaFest will take place Sept. 27-28 on the lawn in front of Safford City Hall.
• Victory Fellowship Church will give away free bicycles Saturday, Sept. 28, at 2 p.m. Preregister at the church, 555 Entertainment Ave., in Safford, or day of the event.
• The River annual Community Car & Bike Show is Saturday, Sept. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the River Church, 4672 1st Ave. in Safford.
• The Fifth Sunday Sing is Sunday, Sept. 29, from 6-8 p.m., at First Southern Baptist Church of Safford.
• The annual Rex Allen Days Fair, Carnival, Car Show and Rodeo is Oct. 4-6 in Willcox.
• The fourth annual Wild Bunch International Film Festival is Oct. 4-6 at Willcox Historic Theater, 134 Railroad Ave. Go to thewildbunchfilmfestival.com.
• Local author Talana Hooper will discuss her publication, “Lot Smith: Mormon Pioneer, American Frontiersman,” at the Safford Library on Oct. 15, 6-7 p.m.
• Boy Scouts of America Coronado District STEM Camporee 2019 is Oct. 18-19 at Eastern Arizona College’s Discovery Park Campus. Registration is free. Call 928-428-6260 or e-mail discoverypark@eac.edu.
• The Boulderdash 13k/30k – Riggs Ranch Route is Saturday, Oct. 19, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Chiricahua National Monument in Willcox. Go to https://ultrasignup.com/.
• The Willcox Wine Country Fall Festival is Oct. 19-20, in Railroad Park in Willcox. Go to http://willcoxwinecountry.org/festivals.html
• Amerind Autumn Fest, celebrating the history, art and culture of the Zuni (A:shiwi) is Saturday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Amerind Museum in Dragoon.
• Safford’s annual Harvest Festival is Saturday, Oct. 26, on the Safford City Hall lawn.
• The 21st annual Ghosts of Globe walking tour starts at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
• Gila Valley Comic-Con Free Comic Book Day is Thursday, Oct. 31, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Eastern Arizona Courier, 301A E. Highway 70 in Safford.
