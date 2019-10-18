• The Greenlee County Chamber of Commerce mixer, hosted by Mt. Graham Safe House, is Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 6 p.m.
• The seventh annual Gila Valley Small Business Woman of the Year awards will be presented Thursday, Oct. 24, at 6:30 p.m., at the Hoopes Activity Center on the Thatcher Campus of Eastern Arizona College.
• The first informational meeting for the newly forming Arizona Native Plant Society Gila Valley Chapter will be held Friday, Oct. 25, at 3 p.m., at Eastern Arizona College Discovery Park Campus’ Circle D Ranch House.
• Amerind Autumn Fest, celebrating the history, art and culture of the Zuni (A:shiwi) is Saturday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Amerind Museum in Dragoon.
• The 20th annual Harvest Festival, with the free Gila Valley Comic-Con Costume Contest, is Saturday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on the Safford City Hall lawn.
• A Spooktacular Bazaar and Costume Contest for 18-year-olds and older will take place Saturday, Oct. 26, from 2-7 p.m., at The Venue on Main in Safford.
• The 21st annual Ghosts of Globe walking tour starts at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
• The Halloween Family Spooktacular, to help pay for medical costs for 9-year-old Aria Smith and hosted by ASEAC Ribbon Club, is Monday, Oct. 26, from 6-8 p.m., at Eastern Arizona College’s Thatcher Campus.
• Gila Valley Comic-Con Free Comic Book Day is Thursday, Oct. 31, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Eastern Arizona Courier, 301A E. Highway 70 in Safford.
• A Fall Festival, sponsored by The Potter’s House, will take place Thursday, Oct. 31, from 6-9 p.m., on Central Avenue in Safford.
• Eastern Arizona Museum and Historical Society of Graham County and the Town of Pima are teaming to offer a Trunk or Treat event and haunted house Thursday, Oct. 31, from 6-7:30 p.m., at the museum.
• Town of Duncan will host a free Trunk or Treat at Duncan Park starting at 6:30 p.m. The event will also feature decorated cars and a costume contest. Call 928-292-0482.
• Safford City-Graham County Library and the Boys & Girls Club of the Gila Valley will host a free Trunk and Treat event at the library Thursday, Oct. 31, from 7-9 p.m.
• Safford City-Graham County Library will host a free Dia de los Muertos event, featuring face painting, crafts and refreshments, Friday, Nov. 1, from 5-7 p.m.
• The Colors of Copper Fine Arts and Wine Tasting Gala, at Galleria Coronado on Clifton’s Chase Creek Street, will take place Nov. 1-2, starting at noon each day.
• Borderlands Produce Distribution is Nov. 2, 8-11 a.m., in Home Depot parking lot, Thatcher.
• The third annual Coty Denogean Memorial Suicide Awareness Walk is Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 9 a.m., at the Morenci High School football field.
• The Veterans Day Field of Honor, on the lawn in front of Safford’s City Hall, will take place Saturday, Nov. 9, at 7 a.m. to Saturday, Nov. 16, at 8 a.m.
• The Graham County Veterans Day ceremony is Monday, Nov. 11, and will begin with a parade, sponsored by the Safford Lions Club, down Safford’s Main Street, starting at 9:30 a.m. The ceremony, sponsored by American Legion Post No. 32, in front of the Graham County Courthouse, will start at 11 a.m.
• Family Movie Under the Stars, featuring the film “Toy Story 4,” is Thursday, Nov. 14, at 6:30 p.m., at Pima Public Library.
• The Desert Stampede 5k Trail Run/Walk, to benefit NCCH scholarships, is Nov. 16, starting at 7 a.m., up the hill behind Coronado Vineyards in Willcox. Call 520-766-6514.
• The Graham County Chamber of Commerce annual meeting is Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 7-10 a.m., at the Visitor Center, 921 Thatcher Blvd. in Safford.
• The Greenlee County Chamber of Commerce mixer, hosted by the Greenlee County Historical Museum on Chase Creek Street in Clifton, is Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 6 p.m.
• The Eastern Arizona Cinderella preliminary event will take place Saturday, Nov. 23, from noon to 5 p.m., at the Fine Arts Auditorium on the Thatcher Campus of Eastern Arizona College. E-mail eacinderella@outlook.com.
• Merry Main Street and the Christmas Tree Lighting, sponsored by the Safford Downtown Association, will take place on Safford’s Main Street on Friday, Nov. 29, starting at 5:30 p.m.
Have an item for Out and About? Send it to editor@eacourier.com.