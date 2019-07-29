• The Greenlee County Democrats will meet Thursday, Aug. 1, at 5:30 p.m.,at the Train Station in Clifton. Refreshments will be served.
• Gila Valley Comic-Con Free Comic Book Day is Friday, Aug. 2, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Eastern Arizona Courier, 301A E. Highway 70 in Safford.
• Edgar Rice Burroughs Fest 2019, by the Apache Devils Chapter of the Burroughs Bibliophiles and Sulphur Springs Valley Historical Society, will take place Aug.1-4 in Willcox. The event includes guest speakers, a huckster room, trip to Fort Grant and special showing of a “Tarzan” film at the Willcox Historical Theater. Contact fwpuncer@gmail.com.
• Thatcher High School football and cheer auction is Saturday, Aug. 3, at 6 p.m., at Thatcher High School.
• The City of Safford will hold a Back to School Summer Bash, featuring a cornhole tournament, dunk tank, go-kart races, food and free admission, Saturday, Aug. 10, from 5-8 p.m. at Glenn Meadows Park.
• Greenlee County Tourism Council will hold a meet and greet Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 6 p.m., at the Daley Diner in Clifton.
• A canning class focusing on tamales will take place at Safford City-Graham County Public Library on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 10 a.m.
• Graham County Chamber of Commerce is hosting an open house at the visitors’ center, 1051 Thatcher Blvd., in Safford, on Thursday, Aug. 15, from 5-8 p.m.
• The eighth annual Prickly Pear Festival is Saturday, Aug. 17, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., in Superior. Call 520-689-0200.
• The seventh annual Willcox Flyer Bike Ride, presented by LifeNet AirMethods, will take place Saturday, Aug. 31, beginning at 7 a.m., starting in Railroad Park in Willcox. Call 520-384-3333.
• Desert Flowers: The Photography of Dr. John P. Schaefer will be exhibited at the Amerind Museum in Dragoon on Saturday. Aug. 31, at 4 p.m.
• Lordsburg Tejano Fiesta and Car Show is Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 in Lordsburg, N.M. Gates open at noon, music runs 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. Call 575-574-5382.
Have an item for Out and About? Send it to editor@eacourier.com