• The Graham County Health Improvement workgroup meets Tuesday, Feb. 18, 12:30-3:30 p.m., at Graham County General Services Building.
• Gila Valley Tourism Council Branding meeting is Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Graham County Chamber of Commerce office.
• The annual Upper Gila Watershed Forum is Friday and Saturday, Feb. 21-22, starting at 8 a.m. each day, at Eastern Arizona College’s Gherald L. Hoopes Jr. Activity Center. E-mail info@gwpaz.org.
• Greenlee County Chamber of Commerce annual dinner will take pace Saturday, Feb. 22, and will have the theme, “The Roaring ‘20s.” Go to GreenleeChamber.com or call 928-965-7943.
• High School rodeo will take place Feb. 22-23 at Graham County Fairgrounds.
• The Gila Valley Health and STEAM Festival, sponsored by Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center, is Saturday, Feb. 29, from 7 a.m. to noon, at Eastern Arizona College’s Hoopes Activity Center.
• The Go Gold Run to support childhood cancer is Saturday, Feb. 29, at 8 a.m. at Eastern Arizona College. Register online at:https://runsignup.com/race/az/thatcher/ggacc
• The 24 Hours of Lemons La Carrera Arizona will take place Feb. 29 and March 1, at Inde Motorsports Ranch, in Willcox. Go to www.24hoursoflemons.com.
• The annual Hospice Memorial will take place at the Discovery Park barn Saturday, Feb. 29, at 5 p.m.
• Southeastern Arizona’s Sportsmen Club’s 2020 Big Buck Benefit is Saturday, Feb. 29, from 5 p.m. to midnight, at Graham County Fairgrounds.
• The annual Gila Valley Bridal Fair will take place on Safford’s Main Street on Saturday, March 7, from noon to 5 p.m.
• The third annual Gila Valley Comic-Con is March 27-28 at the Hoopes Activity Center at Eastern Arizona College. www.gilavalleycomiccon.com.
• The Javelina Chase cycling event is at Greenlee County Fairgrounds in Duncan and Shakespeare Ghost Town in Lordsburg, N.M., on March 28-29.
• High School rodeo is March 28-29 at Quail Park Arena in Willcox.
