• Storytime with Santa is Wednesday, Dec. 18, from 11 a.m. to noon, at the Safford City-Graham County Library.
• Graham County Chamber of Commerce will host Santa’s Workshop on Saturday, Dec. 21, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Venue on Safford’s Main Street.
• GENTRI — the Gentlemen Trio — will perform a Christmas show at the David M. Player Center for the Performing Arts in Safford on Friday, Dec. 20, from 7-9 p.m. Go to cfa.saffordcenterforthearts.com.
• Safford High School’s second annual Career and College Expo is Monday, Jan. 13.
• Gila Valley Arts Council presents the Akropolis Reed Quintet at the David M. Player Center for the Performing Arts on Wednesday, Jan. 15. Go to cfa.saffordcenterforthearts.com.
• The second annual Women’s Career Expo is Saturday, Jan. 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Bingo Hall in Clifton, 550 N. Coronado Blvd. Call 928-865-4762.
• Representatives from the Federal Communications Commission Consumer Affairs Division will be in in Willcox on Wednesday, Jan. 29, to meet with the public to discuss robocalls, scams and other telecommunications-related issues.
• Gila Valley Arts Council presents The Four Freshmen at the David M. Player Center for the Performing Arts on Wednesday, Feb. 12. Go to cfa.saffordcenterforthearts.com.
• Greenlee County Chamber of Commerce annual dinner will take pace Saturday, Feb. 22, and will have the theme, “The Roaring ‘20s.” Go to GreenleeChamber.com or call 928-965-7943.
