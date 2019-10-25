• Gila Valley Comic-Con Free Comic Book Day is Thursday, Oct. 31, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Eastern Arizona Courier, 301A E. Highway 70 in Safford.
• A Fall Festival, sponsored by The Potter’s House, will take place Thursday, Oct. 31, from 6-9 p.m., on Central Avenue in Safford.
• Eastern Arizona Museum and Historical Society of Graham County and the Town of Pima are teaming to offer a Trunk or Treat event and haunted house Thursday, Oct. 31, from 6-7:30 p.m., at the museum.
• Town of Duncan will host a free Trunk or Treat at Duncan Park on Thursday, Oct. 31, starting at 6:30 p.m. The event will also feature decorated cars and a costume contest. Call 928-292-0482.
• Safford City-Graham County Library and the Boys & Girls Club of the Gila Valley will host a free Trunk and Treat event at the library Thursday, Oct. 31, from 7-9 p.m.
• Safford City-Graham County Library will host a free Dia de los Muertos event, featuring face painting, crafts and refreshments, Friday, Nov. 1, from 5-7 p.m.
• The Colors of Copper Fine Arts and Wine Tasting Gala, at Galleria Coronado on Clifton’s Chase Creek Street, will take place Nov. 1-2, starting at noon each day.
• Borderlands Produce Distribution is Nov. 2, 8-11 a.m., in Home Depot parking lot, Thatcher.
• The 23rd annual Festival of Lights event will be accepting applications from vendors for booth, canopy and table space beginning Monday, Nov. 4, at 7 a.m. Parade applications are also available. This year’s theme is “A Rock ’n Roll Christmas.” Individuals interested in showcasing their talent are encouraged to participate. For additional information contact Clifton Town Hall, 865-4146 or castaneda@townofclifton.com.
• The 2019 MGRMC Auxiliary Christmas House will be held Nov. 8-9 at Dr. and Mrs. Bryant McNeill’s home, 172 Spencer Lane, Thatcher. Tickets may be purchased at the Mount Graham Regional Medical Center gift shop or at the door.
• The third annual Coty Denogean Memorial Suicide Awareness Walk is Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 9 a.m., at the Morenci High School football field.
• The Veterans Day Field of Honor, on the lawn in front of Safford’s City Hall, will take place Saturday, Nov. 9, at 7 a.m. to Saturday, Nov. 16, at 8 a.m.
• The Graham County Veterans Day ceremony is Monday, Nov. 11, and will begin with a parade, sponsored by the Safford Lions Club, down Safford’s Main Street, starting at 9:30 a.m. The ceremony, sponsored by American Legion Post No. 32, in front of the Graham County Courthouse, will start at 11 a.m.
• Family Movie Under the Stars, featuring the film “Toy Story 4,” is Thursday, Nov. 14, at 6:30 p.m., at Pima Public Library.
• The Desert Stampede 5k Trail Run/Walk, to benefit NCCH scholarships, is Nov. 16, starting at 7 a.m., up the hill behind Coronado Vineyards in Willcox. Call 520-766-6514.
• The Graham County Chamber of Commerce annual meeting is Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 7-10 a.m., at the Visitor Center, 921 Thatcher Blvd. in Safford.
• The Greenlee County Chamber of Commerce mixer, hosted by the Greenlee County Historical Museum on Chase Creek Street in Clifton, is Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 6 p.m.
• The Eastern Arizona Cinderella preliminary event will take place Saturday, Nov. 23, from noon to 5 p.m., at the Fine Arts Auditorium on the Thatcher Campus of Eastern Arizona College. E-mail eacinderella@outlook.com.
• Merry Main Street and the Christmas Tree Lighting, sponsored by the Safford Downtown Association, will take place on Safford’s Main Street on Friday, Nov. 29, starting at 5:30 p.m.
Have an item for Out and About? Send it to editor@eacourier.com.