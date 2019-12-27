• The Safford Gun Show will take place Saturday, Jan. 11, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 12, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Graham County Fairgrounds. Call 928-380-5906.
• Safford High School’s second annual Career and College Expo is Monday, Jan. 13.
• Gila Valley Arts Council presents the Akropolis Reed Quintet at the David M. Player Center for the Performing Arts on Wednesday, Jan. 15. Go to cfa.saffordcenterforthearts.com.
• Wings Over Willcox Birding and Nature Festival will take place Jan. 17-19. Go to www.wingsoverwillcox.com.
• The second annual Women’s Career Expo is Saturday, Jan. 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Bingo Hall in Clifton, 550 N. Coronado Blvd. Call 928-865-4762.
• Girls Only STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) Day, open to 30 girls in seventh, eighth and ninth grades, is Saturday, Jan. 25, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Eastern Arizona College’s Discovery Park Campus. Call 928-428-6260 or e-mail jackie.madsen@eac.edu to register.
• Representatives from the Federal Communications Commission Consumer Affairs Division will be in in Willcox on Wednesday, Jan. 29, to meet with the public to discuss robocalls, scams and other telecommunications-related issues.
• Gila Valley Arts Council presents The Four Freshmen at the David M. Player Center for the Performing Arts on Wednesday, Feb. 12. Go to cfa.saffordcenterforthearts.com.
• Confections, a class teaching decorating techniques for cupcakes, cookies and cakes, will take place at the Pima Public Library on Thursday, Feb. 13, from 11 a.m. to noon.
• Greenlee County Chamber of Commerce annual dinner will take pace Saturday, Feb. 22, and will have the theme, “The Roaring ‘20s.” Go to GreenleeChamber.com or call 928-965-7943.
• The 24 Hours of Lemons La Carrera Arizona will take place Feb. 29 and March 1, at Inde Motorsports Ranch, in Willcox. Go to www.24hoursoflemons.com.
Have an item for Things to Do? Send it to editor@eacourier.com.