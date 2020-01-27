• Representatives from the Federal Communications Commission Consumer Affairs Division will be in in Willcox on Wednesday, Jan. 29, to meet with the public to discuss robocalls, scams and other telecommunications-related issues.
• Borderlands Produce Distribution is Feb. 1, 8-11 a.m., in the Home Depot parking lot in Thatcher.
• Fun with Math and Science is Thursday, Feb. 6, 1-2 p.m., at Safford City-Graham County Library.
• Gila Valley Arts Council presents The Four Freshmen at the David M. Player Center for the Performing Arts on Wednesday, Feb. 12. Go to cfa.saffordcenterforthearts.com.
• The 10th annual Farm Home Ranch Day is Thursday, Feb. 13, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Graham County Fairgrounds. Call 928-428-2611.
• Confections, a class teaching decorating techniques for cupcakes, cookies and cakes, will take place at the Pima Public Library on Thursday, Feb. 13, from 11 a.m. to noon.
• Eastern Arizona Old Time Fiddlers 41st annual Fiddle Contest is Feb. 14-16 at Graham County Fairgrounds.
• A meeting on water rights will take place Saturday, Feb. 15, from 10 a.m. to noon at the First Baptist Church in Duncan.
• The annual Upper Gila Watershed Forum is Friday and Saturday, Feb. 21-22, starting at 8 a.m. each day, at Eastern Arizona College’s Gherald L. Hoopes Jr. Activity Center. E-mail info@gwpaz.org.
• Greenlee County Chamber of Commerce annual dinner will take pace Saturday, Feb. 22, and will have the theme, “The Roaring ‘20s.” Go to GreenleeChamber.com or call 928-965-7943.
• The 24 Hours of Lemons La Carrera Arizona will take place Feb. 29 and March 1, at Inde Motorsports Ranch, in Willcox. Go to www.24hoursoflemons.com.
• Southeastern Arizona’s Sportsmen Club’s 2020 Big Buck Benefit is Saturday, Feb. 29, from 5 p.m. to midnight, at Graham County Fairgrounds.
