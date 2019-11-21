• The 40th annual LCO Beta Holiday House is Friday, Nov. 22, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Willcox Elks Lodge No. 2131, 247 E. Stewart St.
• The Eastern Arizona Cinderella preliminary event will take place Saturday, Nov. 23, from noon to 5 p.m., at the Fine Arts Auditorium on the Thatcher Campus of Eastern Arizona College. E-mail eacinderella@outlook.com.
• The 14th annual Pima Turkey Trot, is Thursday, Nov. 28, 7-9 a.m., at Pima’s Vard Lines Roping Arena.
• Thatcher’s annual Holiday House Lighting Contest will take place from Nov. 29 through Dec. 9.
• The Safford Lions Club 39th annual Cowboy Christmas Arts and Craft Show is Friday and Saturday, Nov. 29-30, from 8 a.m.-6 p.m., at Graham County Fairgrounds.
• Merry Main Street and the Christmas Tree Lighting, sponsored by Freeport-McMoRan and the Safford Downtown Association, will take place on Safford’s Main Street on Friday, Nov. 29, starting at 5:30 p.m.
• A Taco Tuesday fund-raiser for Gila Valley Watershed Partnership will take place Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., at Manor House restaurant in Safford.
• The Festival of Carols is Tuesday, Dec. 3, 7:30-11 p.m., at Eastern Arizona College’s Fine Arts Auditorium.
• The annual Gila Valley Live Nativity and Creche festival will take place Dec. 5-7; with performances at 6 p.m., 6:45 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. each day, at the Gila Valley Temple grounds.
• Morenci’s Holidayfest, including activities for all ages, a visit from Santa and free showings of the movie “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” is Friday, Dec. 6, from 5-8 p.m. at the Morenci Community Center.
• St. Rose of Lima’s Festival of Trees is Dec. 7-13; showings are: Saturday 7-9 p.m.; Sunday 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 4-7 p.m.; M-F 8 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.; at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.
• The Silver City Holiday Artisan Market is Dec. 7-8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Silver City Grant County Chamber of Commerce Conference Center, 3031 Highway 180 East, Silver City, N.M.
• Holiday Mercado, featuring Native American art, pottery, jewelry, carvings and more, will take place Dec. 7-8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Amerind Museum in Dragoon.
• The annual Christmas Light Parade and Craft Fair is Saturday, Dec. 7, from noon to 9 p.m. on Railroad Avenue in Willcox.
• The 22nd annual Country Financial Light Parade will take place Saturday, Dec. 7, from 4-8 p.m. on Safford’s Main Street. For entries e-mail pfrost@saffordaz.gov.
• The 21st annual Clifton Festival of Lights, with the theme of A Rock and Roll Christmas, is Dec. 7 on Chase Creek Street.
• The annual community performance of Handel’s “Messiah” is Sunday, Dec. 8, 7:30-11 p.m., at Eastern Arizona College Fine Arts Auditorium.
• The annual Library Holiday Open House is Thursday, Dec. 12, 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m., at Safford City-Graham County Public Library.
• Create, a free multi-media home decor craft program for adults 18 and older, will take place at Pima Public Library on Thursday, Dec. 12, from 11 a.m. to noon.
• Free Comic Book Day is Friday, Dec. 13, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Eastern Arizona Courier, 301A E. Highway 70 in Safford.
• The 15th annual Project Luke Christmas Blessing, providing a holiday dinner and gifts to families in need, will be held at the Manor House on Friday, Dec. 13. Call 928-965-2102 or 928-200-0066.
• Free Movie Night in Downtown Safford, featuring the film “The Grinch (2018)” is Friday, Dec. 13, from 6-7:30 p.m. on the Safford City Hall lawn.
• Duncan’s 14th annual Small Town Christmas, with the theme Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree, is Saturday, Dec. 14. Games vendors and music starts at noon in Centennial Park, the parade starts at 6 p.m.
• Graham County Chamber of Commerce will host Santa’s Workshop on Saturday, Dec. 21, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Venue on Safford’s Main Street.
• GENTRI — the Gentlemen Trio — will perform a Christmas show at the David M. Player Center for the Performing Arts in Safford on Friday, Dec. 20, from 7-9 p.m. Go to cfa.saffordcenterforthearts.com.
