• Mount Graham Safe House will conduct the inaugural Candle Light Walk for Domestic Violence Awareness on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 6 p.m. The walk will start at the Graham County Courthouse in Safford.
• Blessing of animals will take place Friday, Oct. 4, 7:30 a.m., in St. Rose of Lima Church parking lot in honor of St. Francis of Assisi’s feast day.
• Gila Valley Plant Nursery is hosting a Fall Plant Sale on Oct. 4-5, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at Discovery Park in Safford. More than 5,000 plants will be for sale, and there will be gardening workshops and other activities. All are invited.
• The Safford High School Homecoming Parade, traveling from Safford High School to Safford Middle School, will take place Friday, Oct. 4, from 4-5 p.m.
• The annual Rex Allen Days Fair, Carnival, Car Show and Rodeo is Oct. 4-6 in Willcox.
• The fourth annual Wild Bunch International Film Festival is Oct. 4-6 at Willcox Historic Theater, 134 Railroad Ave. Go to thewildbunchfilmfestival.com.
• The 2019 Fall Festival, hosted by the Virden 4-H Club, will take place Saturday, Oct. 5, from 4-9 p.m., at the Old Virden Church in Virden, N.M.
• Greenlee County 3-Gun will host an event at the Table Top Range on Saturday, Oct. 5, starting at 8 a.m.
• The Graham County Fair, with the theme Sweet Home Arizona, is Oct. 10-13 at Graham County Fairgrounds.
• The Graham County Fair Parade, down Safford’s Main Street to 3rd Avenue, is Friday, Oct. 11, starting at 10 a.m.
• Second Saturday on Chase Creek Street in Clifton is Oct. 12.
• The Benson Butterfield Rodeo is Oct. 12-13, from 3-8 p.m., at the Benson Arena Bar & Rodeo Grounds.
• Local author Talana Hooper will discuss her publication, “Lot Smith: Mormon Pioneer, American Frontiersman,” at the Safford Library on Oct. 15, 6-7 p.m.
• Boy Scouts of America Coronado District STEM Camporee 2019 is Oct. 18-19 at Eastern Arizona College’s Discovery Park Campus. Registration is free. Call 928-428-6260 or e-mail discoverypark@eac.edu.
• The Boulderdash 13k/30k – Riggs Ranch Route is Saturday, Oct. 19, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Chiricahua National Monument in Willcox. Go to https://ultrasignup.com/.
• The Willcox Wine Country Fall Festival is Oct. 19-20 in Railroad Park in Willcox. Go to http://willcoxwinecountry.org/festivals.html
• The Greenlee County Chamber of Commerce mixer, hosted by Mt. Graham Safe House, is Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 6 p.m.
• Amerind Autumn Fest, celebrating the history, art and culture of the Zuni (A:shiwi) is Saturday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Amerind Museum in Dragoon.
• Safford’s annual Harvest Festival is Saturday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on the Safford City Hall lawn.
• The 21st annual Ghosts of Globe walking tour starts at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
• The Halloween Family Spooktacular, to help pay for medical costs for 9-year-old Aria Smith and hosted by ASEAC Ribbon Club, is Monday, Oct. 26, from 6-8 p.m., at Eastern Arizona College’s Thatcher campus.
• Gila Valley Comic-Con Free Comic Book Day is Thursday, Oct. 31, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Eastern Arizona Courier, 301A E. Highway 70 in Safford.
• A Fall Festival, sponsored by The Potter’s House, will take place Thursday, Oct. 31, from 6-9 p.m., on Central Avenue in Safford.
• The Colors of Copper Fine Arts and Wine Tasting Gala, at Galleria Coronado on Clifton’s Chase Creek Street, will take place Nov. 1-2, starting at noon each day.
• The third annual Coty Denogean Memorial Suicide Awareness Walk is Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 9 a.m., at the Morenci High School football field.
• The Veterans Days Field of Honor, on the lawn in front of Safford’s City Hall, will take place Saturday, Nov. 9, at 7 a.m. to Saturday, Nov. 16, at 8 a.m.
• The Graham County Veterans Day ceremony is Monday, Nov. 11, and will begin with a parade, sponsored by the Safford Lions Club, down Safford’s Main Street, starting at 9:30 a.m. The ceremony, sponsored by American Legion Post No. 32, in front of the Graham County Courthouse, will start at 11 a.m.
• The Greenlee County Chamber of Commerce mixer, hosted by the Greenlee County Historical Museum on Chase Creek Street in Clifton, is Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 6 p.m.
• Merry Main Street and the Christmas Tree Lighting, sponsored by the Safford Downtown Association, will take place on Safford’s Main Street on Friday, Nov. 29, starting at 5:30 p.m.
Have an item for Things to Do? Send it to editor@eacourier.com.