• Thatcher’s annual Holiday House Lighting Contest will take place from Nov. 29 through Dec. 9.
• The Festival of Carols is Tuesday, Dec. 3, 7:30-11 p.m., at Eastern Arizona College’s Fine Arts Auditorium.
• The annual Gila Valley Live Nativity and Creche festival will take place Dec. 5-7; with performances at 6 p.m., 6:45 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. each day, at the Gila Valley Temple grounds.
• Morenci’s Holidayfest, including activities for all ages, a visit from Santa and free showings of the movie “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” is Friday, Dec. 6, from 5-8 p.m. at the Morenci Community Center.
• Borderlands Produce Distribution is Saturday, Dec. 7, 8-11 a.m., in the Home Depot parking lot in Thatcher.
• St. Rose of Lima’s Festival of Trees is Dec. 7-13; showings are: Saturday 7-9 p.m.; Sunday 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 4-7 p.m.; M-F 8 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.; at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.
• The Silver City Holiday Artisan Market is Dec. 7-8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Silver City Grant County Chamber of Commerce Conference Center, 3031 Highway 180 East, Silver City, N.M.
• Holiday Mercado, featuring Native American art, pottery, jewelry, carvings and more, will take place Dec. 7-8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Amerind Museum in Dragoon.
• The annual Christmas Light Parade and Craft Fair is Saturday, Dec. 7, from noon to 9 p.m. on Railroad Avenue in Willcox.
• The 22nd annual Country Financial Light Parade will take place Saturday, Dec. 7, from 4-8 p.m. on Safford’s Main Street. For entries e-mail pfrost@saffordaz.gov.
• The Fifth annual Virden Christmas Celebration is Saturday, Dec. 7, from 5-8 p.m., at the Virden, N.M., Event Center.
• The 21st annual Clifton Festival of Lights, with the theme of A Rock and Roll Christmas, is Dec. 7 on Chase Creek Street.
• The annual community performance of Handel’s “Messiah” is Sunday, Dec. 8, 7:30-11 p.m., at Eastern Arizona College Fine Arts Auditorium.
• The annual Library Holiday Open House is Thursday, Dec. 12, 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m., at Safford City-Graham County Public Library.
• Create, a free multi-media home decor craft program for adults 18 and older, will take place at Pima Public Library on Thursday, Dec. 12, from 11 a.m. to noon.
• Free Comic Book Day is Friday, Dec. 13, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Eastern Arizona Courier, 301A E. Highway 70 in Safford.
• The 15th annual Project Luke Christmas Blessing, providing a holiday dinner and gifts to families in need, will be held at the Manor House on Friday, Dec. 13. Call 928-965-2102 or 928-200-0066.
• Free Movie Night in Downtown Safford, featuring the film “The Grinch (2018)” is Friday, Dec. 13, from 6-7:30 p.m. on the Safford City Hall lawn.
• Duncan’s 14th annual Small Town Christmas, with the theme Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree, is Saturday, Dec. 14. Games, vendors and music start at noon in Centennial Park; the parade starts at 6 p.m.
• Graham County Chamber of Commerce will host Santa’s Workshop on Saturday, Dec. 21, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Venue on Safford’s Main Street.
• GENTRI — the Gentlemen Trio — will perform a Christmas show at the David M. Player Center for the Performing Arts in Safford on Friday, Dec. 20, from 7-9 p.m. Go to cfa.saffordcenterforthearts.com.
• Safford High School’s second annual Career and College Expo is Monday, Jan. 13.
Have an item for Things to Do? Send it to editor@eacourier.com.