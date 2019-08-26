• A canning class focusing on tamales will take place at Safford City-Graham County Public Library on Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 10 a.m.
• The annual Overdose Awareness Community Event, hosted by Gila Valley Facing Addiction and the Graham County Substance Abuse Coalition, will take place Thursday, Aug. 29, at 6 p.m. on the steps of the Graham County Courthouse.
• The seventh annual Willcox Flyer Bike Ride, presented by LifeNet AirMethods, will take place Saturday, Aug. 31, beginning at 7 a.m., starting in Railroad Park in Willcox. Call 520-384-3333.
• B Troop, U.S. 4th Cavalry will conduct a living history event, featuring a ride through the park and ceremony at the old post cemetery, at Fort Bowie National Historic Site on Saturday, Aug. 31, at 11 a.m. Call 520-847-2500, ext. 25.
• Desert Flowers: The Photography of Dr. John P. Schaefer will be exhibited at the Amerind Museum in Dragoon on Saturday, Aug. 31, at 4 p.m.
• Lordsburg Tejano Fiesta and Car Show is Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 in Lordsburg, N.M. Gates open at noon, music runs 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. Call 575-574-5382.
• Women’s yoga and meditation will be offered Tuesday, Sept. 3, from 9-10 a.m., at Pima Public Library, 50 South 200 West, in Pima.
• An Apache pottery workshop, with Shelden Nunez Velarde, will take place Sept. 5-8 at the Amerind Museum in Dragoon.
• Extreme Midget Wrestling 2 will take place Friday, Sept. 6, from 8-10 p.m., at American Legion Lloyd C. Hill Post No. 28 in Clifton. 21 and over only.
• The Safford Youth Dove Hunting Clinic and Hunt is Friday and Saturday, Sept. 6-7, at Dry Lake Park in Safford. Call 928-713-0562 or 520-591-7880.
• A San Francisco River Cleanup will take place Saturday, Sept. 7, from 8 a.m. to noon, starting at Riverside Park in Clifton. Contact kara@gwp.org to volunteer.
• A Historic Building Walking Tour will take place in Miami, Ariz., Saturday, Sept. 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. RSVP at 928-425-4495.
• A Denim & Diamonds Gala to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Gila Valley, featuring silent auction, raffle items and door prizes, will take place Saturday, Sept. 7, from 6-10 p.m. at the Branding Iron Steakhouse. Call 928-432-0113.
• The 2019 Youth Deer Hunting Seminar, hosted by South Eastern Arizona Sportsmen Club, will take place Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 5 p.m., at the Graham County General Services Building in Safford.
• A canning class focusing on green chile chicken soup will take place at Safford City-Graham County Public Library on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 10 a.m.
• Red Out Day, hosted by #SaveASkyler, is Thursday, Sept. 12. Everyone is asked to wear red in support of stopping bullying and treat each other with kindness.
• The inaugural City of Safford Cornhole Tournament will take place Saturday, Sept. 14, at Mt. Graham Golf Course. Registration starts at 1 p.m., play starts at 2 p.m. Call 928-965-1829, 928-651-0032 or 928-432-2298.
• A vintage Jewelry Show and Sale with Silver Suite will take place Saturday, Sept. 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Amerind Museum in Dragoon.
• Eastern Arizona Hispanic Heritage Corp. will host Un Gran Exito at the Morenci Club on Saturday, Sept. 14, starting at 1 p.m.
• The 100th annual Greenlee County Fair will take place Sept. 19-22 at the Greenlee County Fairgrounds in Duncan.
• The Eastern Arizona Museum & Historical Society in Pima will host an open house Thursday, Sept. 19, from 5-7 p.m. Go to http://easternarizonamuseum.com.
• The 15th annual Gila River Festival will take place Sept. 19-22, in Silver City, N.M.
• The Graham County Historical Society will hold its Fall Trek on Saturday, Sept. 21, visiting Klondyke, Aravaipa Canyon and other sites of interest. The trek will start at 9 a.m. from the Graham County Electric Cooperative in Pima. Call 928-792-8516.
• The Tri Community Tri sprint and mini triathlon will take place Saturday, Sept. 21, at the public pool in Pima, starting at 7 a.m.
• The 40th Mount Graham Hill Climb and Arizona State Hill Climb Championship bicycle races will take place Saturday, Sept. 22, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Swift Trail road on Mount Graham. Go to https://www.bikereg.com/40thmtgrahamhillclimb.
• The 13th annual SalsaFest will take place Sept. 27-28 on the lawn in front of Safford City Hall.
Have an item for Things to Do? Send it to editor@eacourier.com