• Joyce Benveuento will present “Hobo Poetry” at the Fireside Lecture at the Simpson Hotel in Duncan in Friday, Jan. 24, at 7 p.m.
• Girls Only STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) Day, open to 30 girls in seventh, eighth and ninth grades, is Saturday, Jan. 25, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Eastern Arizona College’s Discovery Park Campus. Call 928-428-6260 or e-mail jackie.madsen@eac.edu to register.
• Representatives from the Federal Communications Commission Consumer Affairs Division will be in in Willcox on Wednesday, Jan. 29, to meet with the public to discuss robocalls, scams and other telecommunications-related issues.
• Gila Valley Arts Council presents The Four Freshmen at the David M. Player Center for the Performing Arts on Wednesday, Feb. 12. Go to cfa.saffordcenterforthearts.com.
• Confections, a class teaching decorating techniques for cupcakes, cookies and cakes, will take place at the Pima Public Library on Thursday, Feb. 13, from 11 a.m. to noon.
• Eastern Arizona Old Time Fiddlers 41st annual Fiddle Contest is Feb. 14-16 at Graham County Fairgrounds.
• A meeting on water rights will take place Saturday, Feb. 15, from 10 a.m. to noon at the First Baptist Church in Duncan.
• The annual Upper Gila Watershed Forum is Friday and Saturday, Feb. 21-22, starting at 8 a.m. each day, at Eastern Arizona College’s Gherald L. Hoopes Jr. Activity Center. E-mail info@gwpaz.org.
• Greenlee County Chamber of Commerce annual dinner will take pace Saturday, Feb. 22, and will have the theme, “The Roaring ‘20s.” Go to GreenleeChamber.com or call 928-965-7943.
• The 24 Hours of Lemons La Carrera Arizona will take place Feb. 29 and March 1, at Inde Motorsports Ranch, in Willcox. Go to www.24hoursoflemons.com.
• Southeastern Arizona’s Sportsmen Club’s 2020 Big Buck Benefit is Saturday, Feb. 29, from 5 p.m. to midnight, at Graham County Fairgrounds.
