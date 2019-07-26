• The annual Back To School Resource Festival, featuring free backpacks filled with school supplies for school-aged children, a clothing exchange, sports physicals and vision screening, is Saturday, July 27, from 9 a.m. to noon, at Eastern Arizona College. Call 928-322-7785.
• A free clothing exchange will take place Saturday, July 27, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Safford Stake Center, 303 W. 20th St., Safford.
• Full STEAM Ahead, featuring child-friendly STEAM activities, is Saturday, July 27, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at the Safford Walmart.
• The 10th annual Garlic Festival, benefiting Wounded Warrior Project and Make-a-Wish Foundation, will take place July 27-28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Triangle T Guest Ranch in Dragoon. Call 520-286-7533.
• The third annual Luna County Salsa Festival is Saturday, July 27, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Courthouse Park in Deming, N.M. Go to tastedeming.com.
• Gila Valley Comic-Con Free Comic Book Day is Friday, Aug. 2, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Eastern Arizona Courier, 301A E. Highway 70 in Safford.
• Edgar Rice Burroughs Fest 2019, by the Apache Devils Chapter of the Burroughs Bibliophiles and Sulphur Springs Valley Historical Society, will take place Aug.1-4 in Willcox. The event includes guest speakers, a huckster room, trip to Fort Grant and special showing of a “Tarzan” film at the Willcox Historical Theater. Contact fwpuncer@gmail.com.
• Thatcher High School football and cheer auction is Saturday, Aug. 3, at 6 p.m., at Thatcher High School.
• The City of Safford will hold a Back to School Summer Bash, featuring a cornhole tournament, dunk tank, go-kart races, food and free admission, Saturday, Aug. 10, from 5-8 p.m. at Glenn Meadows Park.
• Graham County Chamber of Commerce is hosting an open house at the visitors’ center, 1051 Thatcher Blvd., in Safford, on Thursday, Aug. 15, from 5-8 p.m.
• The eighth annual Prickly Pear Festival is Saturday, Aug. 17, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., in Superior. Call 520-689-0200.
• The seventh annual Willcox Flyer Bike Ride, presented by LifeNet AirMethods, will take place Saturday, Aug. 31, beginning at 7 a.m., starting in Railroad Park in Willcox. Call 520-384-3333.
• Lordsburg Tejano Fiesta and Car Show is Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 in Lordsburg, N.M. Gates open at noon, music runs 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. Call 575-574-5382.
Have an item for Things to Do? Send it to editor@eacourier.com