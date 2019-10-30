• Safford City-Graham County Library will host a free Dia de los Muertos event, featuring face painting, crafts and refreshments, Friday, Nov. 1, from 5-7 p.m.
• The Colors of Copper Fine Arts and Wine Tasting Gala, at Galleria Coronado on Clifton’s Chase Creek Street, will take place Nov. 1-2, from noon to 8 p.m. each day. A special craft beer tasting will take place Sunday, Nov. 3, from 12:30-5:30 p.m. at the gallery.
• Borderlands Produce Distribution is Nov. 2, 8-11 a.m., in Home Depot parking lot, Thatcher.
• Greenlee County 3-Gun will host a fall shoot at the Table Top Gun Range on Saturday, Nov. 2, starting at 8 a.m.
• A cleanup of Main Street will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Lordsburg, N.M., on Saturday, Nov. 2.
The fourth annual Fall Festival is Saturday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Chase Creek Street in Clifton.
• The Farmhouse Boutique will take place every Saturday, Nov. 2 through Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Farmer’s Daughter Designs, 4181 W. Second St. in Thatcher.
• Scott Stapp of Creed will perform at Apache Gold Casino Resort in San Carlos on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 6-9 p.m. Go to www.ticketweb.com
• The Carvin Jones Band will perform at the David M. Player Center for the Arts on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 7-10 p.m. Go to cfa.saffordcenterforthearts.com.
•Morenci Library will host a free Dia de los Muertos event Monday, Nov. 4, from 5-6:30 p.m.
• Women’s yoga and meditation will take place at Pima Public Library on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 9 a.m.
•The 2019 MGRMC Auxiliary Christmas House is Nov. 8-9, 172 Spencer Lane, Thatcher. Tickets may be purchased at the hospital gift shop or at the door.
• The third annual Coty Denogean Memorial Suicide Awareness Walk is Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 9 a.m., at the Morenci High School football field.
• The Veterans Day Field of Honor, on the lawn in front of Safford’s City Hall, will take place Saturday, Nov. 9, at 7 a.m. to Saturday, Nov. 16, at 8 a.m.
• The Graham County Veterans Day ceremony is Monday, Nov. 11, and will begin with a parade, sponsored by the Safford Lions Club, down Safford’s Main Street, starting at 9:30 a.m. The ceremony, sponsored by American Legion Post No. 32, in front of the Graham County Courthouse, will start at 11 a.m.
• Family Movie Under the Stars, featuring the film “Toy Story 4,” is Thursday, Nov. 14, at 6:30 p.m., at Pima Public Library.
• The inaugural Rose Mofford Dinner will take place Friday, Nov. 15, from 6-10 p.m., at the Plank Restaurant in Safford. Go to https://bit.ly/2peC9n4.
• The Desert Stampede 5k Trail Run/Walk, to benefit NCCH scholarships, is Nov. 16, starting at 7 a.m., up the hill behind Coronado Vineyards in Willcox. Call 520-766-6514.
• BFOM & SFOM Dinner for Christmas, to raise money and toys for families in need, is Saturday, Nov. 16, from noon to 7 p.m., at American Legion Swift-Murphy Post No. 32 in Safford. Call 928-322-6240.
• The Graham County Chamber of Commerce annual meeting is Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 7-10 a.m., at the Visitor Center, 921 Thatcher Blvd. in Safford.
• The Greenlee County Chamber of Commerce mixer, hosted by the Greenlee County Historical Museum on Chase Creek Street in Clifton, is Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 6 p.m.
• The 40th annual LCO Beta Holiday House is Friday, Nov. 22, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Willcox Elks Lodge No. 2131, 247 E. Stewart St.
• The Eastern Arizona Cinderella preliminary event will take place Saturday, Nov. 23, from noon to 5 p.m., at the Fine Arts Auditorium on the Thatcher Campus of Eastern Arizona College. E-mail eacinderella@outlook.com.
• Merry Main Street and the Christmas Tree Lighting, sponsored by the Safford Downtown Association, will take place on Safford’s Main Street on Friday, Nov. 29, starting at 5:30 p.m.
• A Taco Tuesday fund-raiser for Gila Valley Watershed Partnership will take place Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., at Manor House restaurant in Safford.
• The Silver City Holiday Artisan Market is Dec. 7-8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Silver City Grant County Chamber of Commerce Conference Center, 3031 Highway 180 East, Silver City, N.M.
• Holiday Mercado, featuring Native American art, pottery, jewelry, carvings and more, will take place Dec. 7-8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Amerind Museum in Dragoon.
• The annual Christmas Light Parade and Craft Fair is Saturday, Dec. 7, from noon to 9 p.m. on Railroad Avenue in Willcox.
• The 22nd annual Light Parade will take place Saturday, Dec. 7, from 4-8 p.m. on Safford’s Main Street. For entries e-mail pfrost@saffordaz.gov.
• The Clifton Festival of Lights, with the theme of A Rock and Roll Christmas, is Dec. 7 on Chase Creek Street.
• Create, a free multi-media home decor craft program for adults 18 and older, will take place at Pima Public Library on Thursday, Dec. 12, from 11 a.m. to noon.
• The 15th annual Project Luke Christmas Blessing, providing a holiday dinner and gifts to families in need, will be held at the Manor House on Friday, Dec. 13. Call 928-965-2102 or 928-200-0066.
• Free Movie Night in Downtown Safford, featuring the film “The Grinch (2018)” is Friday, Dec. 13, from 6-7:30 p.m. on the Safford City Hall lawn.
• GENTRI — the Gentlemen Trio — will perform a Christmas show at the David M. Player Center for the Performing Arts in Safford on Friday, Dec. 20, from 7-9 p.m. Go to cfa.saffordcenterforthearts.com.
