• The annual Library Holiday Open House is Thursday, Dec. 12, 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m., at Safford City-Graham County Public Library.
• Create, a free multi-media home decor craft program for adults 18 and older, will take place at Pima Public Library on Thursday, Dec. 12, from 11 a.m. to noon.
• Free Comic Book Day is Friday, Dec. 13, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Eastern Arizona Courier, 301A E. Highway 70 in Safford.
• The 15th annual Project Luke Christmas Blessing, providing a holiday dinner and gifts to families in need, will be held at the Manor House on Friday, Dec. 13. Call 928-965-2102 or 928-200-0066.
• Free Movie Night in Downtown Safford, featuring the film “The Grinch (2018)” is Friday, Dec. 13, from 6-7:30 p.m. on the Safford City Hall lawn.
• Duncan’s 14th annual Small Town Christmas, with the theme Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree, is Saturday, Dec. 14. Games, vendors and music start at noon in Centennial Park; the parade starts at 6 p.m.
• Storytime with Santa is Wednesday, Dec. 18, from 11 a.m. to noon, at the Safford City-Graham County Library.
• Graham County Chamber of Commerce will host Santa’s Workshop on Saturday, Dec. 21, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Venue on Safford’s Main Street.
• GENTRI — the Gentlemen Trio — will perform a Christmas show at the David M. Player Center for the Performing Arts in Safford on Friday, Dec. 20, from 7-9 p.m. Go to cfa.saffordcenterforthearts.com.
• Safford High School’s second annual Career and College Expo is Monday, Jan. 13.
• Representatives from the Federal Communications Commission Consumer Affairs Division will be in Willcox on Wednesday, Jan. 29, to meet with the public to discuss robocalls, scams and other telecommunications-related issues.
