• Local author Talana Hooper will discuss her publication, “Lot Smith: Mormon Pioneer, American Frontiersman,” at the Safford Library on Oct. 15, 6-7 p.m.
• Boy Scouts of America Coronado District STEM Camporee 2019 is Oct. 18-19 at Eastern Arizona College’s Discovery Park Campus. Registration is free. Call 928-428-6260 or e-mail discoverypark@eac.edu.
• The Boulderdash 13k/30k – Riggs Ranch Route is Saturday, Oct. 19, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Chiricahua National Monument in Willcox. Go to https://ultrasignup.com/.
• The Willcox Wine Country Fall Festival is Oct. 19-20 in Railroad Park in Willcox. Go to http://willcoxwinecountry.org/festivals.html
• Union Pacific’s Big Boy steam locomotive will make a stop in Willcox on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 11 a.m.
• The Apache Jii Festival, hosted by the Globe-Miami Chamber of Commerce, will take place in downtown Globe on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Stargazing, hosted by the Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association, will take place Saturday, Oct. 19, from 6-9 p.m., at Echo Canyon Overlook in Chiricahua National Monument in Willcox.
• Safford City-Graham County Library will host Family STEAM Night Monday, Oct. 21, from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
• The Greenlee County Chamber of Commerce mixer, hosted by Mt. Graham Safe House, is Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 6 p.m.
• The seventh annual Gila Valley Small Business Woman of the Year awards will be presented Thursday, Oct. 24, at 6:30 p.m., at the Hoopes Activity Center on the Thatcher campus of Eastern Arizona College.
• Amerind Autumn Fest, celebrating the history, art and culture of the Zuni (A:shiwi) is Saturday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Amerind Museum in Dragoon.
• The 20th annual Harvest Festival is Saturday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on the Safford City Hall lawn.
• The 21st annual Ghosts of Globe walking tour starts at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
• The Halloween Family Spooktacular, to help pay for medical costs for 9-year-old Aria Smith and hosted by ASEAC Ribbon Club, is Monday, Oct. 26, from 6-8 p.m., at Eastern Arizona College’s Thatcher campus.
• Gila Valley Comic-Con Free Comic Book Day is Thursday, Oct. 31, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Eastern Arizona Courier, 301A E. Highway 70 in Safford.
• A Fall Festival, sponsored by The Potter’s House, will take place Thursday, Oct. 31, from 6-9 p.m., on Central Avenue in Safford.
• Eastern Arizona Museum and Historical Society of Graham County and the Town of Pima are teaming to offer a Trunk or Treat event and haunted house Thursday, Oct. 31, from 6-7:30 p.m., at the museum.
• Safford City-Graham County Library and the Boys & Girls Club of the Gila Valley will host a free trunk-and-treat event at the library on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 7-9 p.m.
• The Colors of Copper Fine Arts and Wine Tasting Gala, at Galleria Coronado on Clifton’s Chase Creek Street, will take place Nov. 1-2, starting at noon each day.
• Borderlands Produce Distribution is Nov. 2, 8-11 a.m., in Home Depot parking lot, Thatcher.
• The third annual Coty Denogean Memorial Suicide Awareness Walk is Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 9 a.m., at the Morenci High School football field.
• The Veterans Day Field of Honor, on the lawn in front of Safford’s City Hall, will take place Saturday, Nov. 9, at 7 a.m. to Saturday, Nov. 16, at 8 a.m.
• The Graham County Veterans Day ceremony is Monday, Nov. 11, and will begin with a parade, sponsored by the Safford Lions Club, down Safford’s Main Street, starting at 9:30 a.m. The ceremony, sponsored by American Legion Post No. 32, in front of the Graham County Courthouse, will start at 11 a.m.
• Family Movie Under the Stars, featuring the film “Toy Story 4,” is Thursday, Nov. 14, at 6:30 p.m., at Pima Public Library.
• The Desert Stampede 5k Trail Run/Walk, to benefit NCCH scholarships, is Nov. 16, starting at 7 a.m., up the hill behind Coronado Vineyards in Willcox. Call 520-766-6514.
• The Graham County Chamber of Commerce annual meeting is Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 7-10 a.m., at the Visitor Center, 921 Thatcher Blvd. in Safford.
• The Greenlee County Chamber of Commerce mixer, hosted by the Greenlee County Historical Museum on Chase Creek Street in Clifton, is Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 6 p.m.
• The Eastern Arizona Cinderella preliminary event will take place Saturday, Nov. 23, from noon to 5 p.m., at the Fine Arts Auditorium on the Thatcher Campus of Eastern Arizona College. E-mail eacinderella@outlook.com.
• Merry Main Street and the Christmas Tree Lighting, sponsored by the Safford Downtown Association, will take place on Safford’s Main Street on Friday, Nov. 29, starting at 5:30 p.m.
