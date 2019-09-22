• The 13th annual SalsaFest will take place Sept. 27-28 on the lawn in front of Safford City Hall.
• Victory Fellowship Church will give away free bicycles Saturday, Sept. 28, at 2 p.m. Preregister at the church, 555 Entertainment Ave., in Safford, or day of the event.
• The River annual Community Car & Bike Show is Saturday, Sept. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the River Church, 4672 1st Ave. in Safford.
• The Fifth Sunday Sing is Sunday, Sept. 29, from 6-8 p.m., at First Southern Baptist Church of Safford.
• Mount Graham Safe House will conduct the inaugural Candle Light Walk for Domestic Violence Awareness on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 6 p.m. The walk will start at the Graham County Courthouse in Safford.
• Gila Valley Plant Nursery is hosting a Fall Plant Sale on Oct. 4-5, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at Discovery Park in Safford. More than 5,000 plants will be for sale, and there will be gardening workshops and other activities. All are invited.
• The annual Rex Allen Days Fair, Carnival, Car Show and Rodeo is Oct. 4-6 in Willcox.
• The fourth annual Wild Bunch International Film Festival is Oct. 4-6 at Willcox Historic Theater, 134 Railroad Ave. Go to thewildbunchfilmfestival.com.
• The 2019 Fall Festival, hosted by the Virden 4-H Club, will take place Saturday, Oct. 5, from 4-9 p.m., at the Old Virden Church in Virden, N.M.
• The Benson Butterfield Rodeo is Oct. 12-13, from 3-8 p.m., at the Benson Arena Bar & Rodeo Grounds.
• Local author Talana Hooper will discuss her publication, “Lot Smith: Mormon Pioneer, American Frontiersman,” at the Safford Library on Oct. 15, 6-7 p.m.
• Boy Scouts of America Coronado District STEM Camporee 2019 is Oct. 18-19 at Eastern Arizona College’s Discovery Park Campus. Registration is free. Call 928-428-6260 or e-mail discoverypark@eac.edu.
• The Boulderdash 13k/30k – Riggs Ranch Route is Saturday, Oct. 19, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Chiricahua National Monument in Willcox. Go to https://ultrasignup.com/.
• The Willcox Wine Country Fall Festival is Oct. 19-20 in Railroad Park in Willcox. Go to http://willcoxwinecountry.org/festivals.html
• Amerind Autumn Fest, celebrating the history, art and culture of the Zuni (A:shiwi) is Saturday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Amerind Museum in Dragoon.
• Safford’s annual Harvest Festival is Saturday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on the Safford City Hall lawn.
• The 21st annual Ghosts of Globe walking tour starts at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
• The Halloween Family Spooktacular, to help pay for medical costs for 9-year-old Aria Smith and hosted by ASEAC Ribbon Club, is Monday, Oct. 26, from 6-8 p.m., at Eastern Arizona College’s Thatcher campus.
• Gila Valley Comic-Con Free Comic Book Day is Thursday, Oct. 31, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Eastern Arizona Courier, 301A E. Highway 70 in Safford.
Have an item for Things to Do? Send it to editor@eacourier.com.