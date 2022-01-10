Promises to “ … finish the wall” by Republican candidates for governor are a bit like 1928 campaign ads by Hubert Hoover.
Our 31st president served during the depths of The Great Depression and sought election by assuring folks that his administration would cure the economic crisis. Opponents of Hoover’s candidacy seized on the assurance by exaggerating it, saying he was promising “ … a chicken in every pot and two cars in every garage.”
All three of Arizona’s leading GOP candidates for governor — an election voters will decide on Nov. 2 — have pointed to illegal immigration as a primary issue among voters. Kari Lake and Matt Salmon have said finishing the wall will be among the first things they do if elected. Karrin Taylor Robson has acknowledged that a completed wall is at the heart of a secure border, but indicated it will require working with the federal government.
It’s a local issue, especially for Douglas, after construction of the wall was halted when America elected President Joe Biden. Vast stretches of Arizona’s border with Mexico have yet to be built, including Guadalupe Canyon, near Douglas, where construction crews blasted routes through the mountains but didn’t complete the wall installation.
Taking on the task of finishing the wall in Arizona would require billions of taxpayer dollars — the state budget totals just $13 billion — and extensive cooperation with the federal government to secure permission to build on federal property. During the Trump presidency, contracts procured through the Department of Defense totaled almost 200 miles of fence and were set to cost more than $4 billion, according to information provided by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Very little of the land where the wall was left unfinished is owned by the state or held privately. Large segments are part of national forests or are tribal land. The Tohono O’Odham Nation alone has 62 miles abutting the U.S.-Mexico border and the tribe has voiced its opposition to putting up a bollard-style fence on the property.
So why make a campaign promise that almost certainly cannot be fulfilled?
For Republican voters, the wall represents a tangible promise made by the Trump Administration. Candidates seeking the GOP nomination can align themselves with the former president and convey to voters that illegal immigration is a priority. Those who are most outspoken, which would be Ms. Lake and Mr. Salmon, are banking on the hope that voters will “forgive” them if the federal government chooses not to cooperate with a state-led effort to finish the wall.
That’s the strategy currently playing out in Texas, where Gov. Greg Abbott has gone ahead with state-funded wall construction.
That state has more parcels along the border that are privately-owned, which creates the possibility of working with landowners who want a wall, or seizing land through eminent domain for the purpose of wall-building.
In areas that are under federal jurisdiction, Gov. Abbott can publicly criticize the Biden Administration for its failure to cooperate. Abbott is considered a leading candidate for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024.
Our warning is to voters. Realistically, regardless of what candidates promise about finishing the wall in Arizona, it is difficult if not impossible to overcome the obstacles, especially under the current administration.
In deciding who should be Arizona’s next governor, take that promise with a large grain of salt.