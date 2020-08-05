PHOENIX – Research into sports-related concussions started with football injuries but has since spread to other activities where hits and falls are routine, such as hockey, soccer and cheerleading.
The long-term effects of concussions, however, are still being studied.
It is a subject important to Stephanie Cahill. She played club volleyball from 14 to 16 years old. She suffered five concussions, two of them while playing the sport. Now 23, she believes the anxiety and depression she has experienced since the injuries are related.
Studies have shown that Cahill is justified in the way she feels.
A study by Cognitive FX in 2019 shows that up to 30 percent of post-concussion patients have lingering, long-term symptoms that don’t go away with time and rest. The study goes on to say that those who are lucky enough to walk away from getting a concussion without having long-term symptoms will always be more susceptible to getting another concussion, particularly within the first year.
Research into female athletes has lagged, even as some studies show women and girls get concussions at higher rates than male athletes. A 2019 study in Pediatrics revealed concussion rates were higher for high school girls than in boys in 20 high school sports.
Cahill said the concussions affected her emotional, mental and physical health. She had bouts of depression. She’s fought hard to get better.
“I have found ways to cope with it better, but they do still exist,” said Cahill, who graduated from Arizona State University in the spring, but did not play volleyball. “Through that and more research has come out linking all of the mental health issues that athletes are experiencing to brain trauma.”
The first two concussions were at the same club tournament, one year apart. Her coaches left it up to her discretion to get back on the court, Cahill said.
Only in recent years have concussions suffered by teenagers drawn attention. In 2011, the Arizona Interscholastic Association, along with the Barrow Neurological Arizona, introduced a first-of-its-kind concussion education program known as Brainbook that requires all high school athletes to pass a formal concussion test before being cleared for sports.
The club sports scene, however, has been far less regulated, and even now USA Volleyball, the governing body of the sport, does not have an official concussion protocol because of the challenge of developing a policy that conforms to individual state laws.
After Cahill’s first concussion in January 2013, she couldn’t hear out of her right ear for 48 hours. After the second one, just one year later, she developed tunnel vision for 12 hours. The third concussion, which was just three months after her second, was the most extreme. It impacted her equilibrium and caused her to run into walls. To this day she puts her hand out to feel her surroundings to keep from doing so.
“The first two concussions, the symptoms were what I thought to be short term,” Cahill said. “I had hard of hearing on one side and tunnel vision for a little bit. But, all of it went away after two weeks, which is what most people perceive concussions as: a short-term injury. But what I realized was there was a lot of cognitive effects that happened and were still happening afterward that I still didn’t really notice before.”
In the long term, those concussions affected her athletically – she stopped playing volleyball – and academically.
“The most difficult thing that I had to retrain was how to learn,” she said. “I was a sophomore going into junior year of high school, and I had to drop out after the concussion. I wasn’t able to go back to school. The doctors did not recommend it whatsoever. They said that I would not do well, that basically if I went back, I was giving myself an opportunity to fail and that would cause even more distress on my emotions and my mental health.”
She went back to school against doctors’ advice. By the time she attended ASU, she had hit a low.
Cahill said it took years to realize what was actually wrong with her.
