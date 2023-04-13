150 scholarships designated for Arizona tribe members

The Freeport-McMoRan Native American and Navajo Code Talkers College Scholarships were introduced as part of the Freeport-McMoRan Foundation’s goal to help 300 Native American students in Arizona graduate by 2026.

Native America students in Arizona have until June 1 to apply for one of 150 Freeport-McMoRan Native American and Navajo Code Talkers College Scholarships.  

The scholarships, administered by Education Forward Arizona, are made possible through a $9 million investment by the Freeport-McMoRan Foundation.

