A 2-year-old child is under care in a Phoenix hospital after nearly drowning Monday morning.
Thatcher Police Chief Shaffen Woods said in a release officers from the department were directed to a home in the Cota Subdivision after Graham County Dispatch received a report at 11:57 a.m. of a child found unresponsive in a swimming pool.
CPR was already being performed on the child when Thatcher Police officers arrived at the scene at 12:01 p.m., the release said.
Officers reportedly took over CPR and loaded the child into a vehicle. Three minutes later, they arrived with the child at Mount Graham Regional Medical Center's Emergency Department.
MGRMC staff took over care for the child. The release said child was revived and stabilized enough to be airlifted to Phoenix Children's Hospital. The child reportedly was still undergoing treatment at Phoenix Children's as of press time.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing, the release said.
"Our hearts go out to all those who have been effected by this tragic incident, especially the family and friends of this child who is fighting for life," Woods said. "Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers."
He continued by expressing appreciation for the private citizens and first responders who assisted in the incident, as well as "the incredible staff at the Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center for their heroic actions. We are thankful for your service and your partnership."
Drowning was the third-leading cause of accidental injury deaths in Arizona among children 17 years or younger in 2021, according to the Arizona Child Fatality Review Team's most recent annual report, issued Nov. 15, 2022. Of the 44 drowning deaths reported, 68 percent involved children ages 1 to 4.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.