23 Morenci seniors were also college grads this year

The 23 Morenci High seniors also graduated this spring with degrees from Eastern Arizona Colledge. Pictured, from left, in the front row are Isabela Seballos, Adrianna DeAnda, Patrick Chavez, Mia Ontiveros, Alicia Cruz, Kryzzia Cortez, Katherin Lara and Victoria Alanis. Immediately behind them in the second row are 

Derek Saenz, Sonia Roybal, Dillen Aker, Elijah Leyba, Isabelle Shock, Isabella Villa and Marisa Jacinto. Pictured in the back row are Matteo Ciriello, Rick Funari, Jalen Kitcheyan, Jarel Diaz, Tyler Lewis, Joshua Biggs, Quinton Wiltbank and Cecilia Madrid.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Each year a number of Morenci High School Graduates receive their associate's degree prior to receiving their high school diploma. This year the Class of 2023 raised the bar, with 25 percent of the students receiving a college degree prior to their high school commencement.

This is possible through an award winning dual credit program that was recognized by the Arizona School Boards Association to receive the coveted Golden Bell Award.

Tags

Load comments