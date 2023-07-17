23 Morenci seniors were also college grads this year

The 23 Morenci High seniors also graduated this spring with degrees from Eastern Arizona Colledge. Pictured, from left, in the front row are Isabela Seballos, Adrianna DeAnda, Patrick Chavez, Mia Ontiveros, Alicia Cruz, Kryzzia Cortez, Katherin Lara and Victoria Alanis. Immediately behind them in the second row are
Derek Saenz, Sonia Roybal, Dillen Aker, Elijah Leyba, Isabelle Shock, Isabella Villa and Marisa Jacinto. Pictured in the back row are Matteo Ciriello, Rick Funari, Jalen Kitcheyan, Jarel Diaz, Tyler Lewis, Joshua Biggs, Quinton Wiltbank and Cecilia Madrid.
Each year a number of Morenci High School Graduates receive their associate's degree prior to receiving their high school diploma. This year the Class of 2023 raised the bar, with 25 percent of the students receiving a college degree prior to their high school commencement.
This is possible through an award winning dual credit program that was recognized by the Arizona School Boards Association to receive the coveted Golden Bell Award.
This program gives students a jumpstart on college and career aspirations. Many Morenci High School students have gone on to receive their bachelor’s degree two years after leaving high school.
To earn an Associate of General Studies degree, students had to complete 64 credit hours with a minimum of a C grade in each course. Requirements included six hours of English, three hours of math, six hours of social sciences, six hours of humanities, eight hours of lab sciences, eight hours of options and 29 credits of electives rated 100 level or above.
Morenci Unified School District assists the students academically and monetarily. Tuition and books are covered 100 percent for students willing to apply. MUSD and GIFT provide a bus in the morning for students who are required to be on the EAC campus at 7 a.m.
Pursuing a specialized certificate and/or associate’s degree while still attending high school involved a juggling act that occasionally required the students to miss some college classes or sports practices. Both MUSD and EAC supported students as they navigated college and high school life.
“The challenge was that the college courses required much more studying,” said recent graduate Rick Funari. “I had to make time for this and sports practice and regular high school work.”
“I knew I had to stay motivated for success,” said Adrianna DeAnda. “It could be easy to get off track, but I set a goal to finish and did it.”
The class agreed that Morenci High English teacher and academic counselor Joe Garcia influenced their journey to earn an associate's degree. They said Garcia guided them on the appropriate courses to sign up for and was supportive throughout the journey.
Another key teacher was the group’s English 101 and 102 instructor at EAC, Melanie Russell. They stated she motivated them to try their best continuously, held high expectations they wanted to meet, and made the class fun with different activities.
“The school community supported us by always encouraging us to do our best,” said Mia Ontiveros. “Teachers are always willing to open their doors for tutoring or extra assistance.”
While being dually enrolled is hard work, this year’s grads said it will pay off in the end as they pursue their future plans. Some will return to EAC to obtain an associate degree. Others will apply to companies such as FMI to complete apprenticeships. Alazae Munoz will use her certificate in cosmetology to save money for college. Others will attend a university, in and out of state, to pursue careers in nursing, medicine, electrical engineering, education and more.
“The degree will boost me to the next level,” Ontiveros said. “It allows me to go to any other university that I choose. Plus, it allows for various opportunities after high school graduation.”